‘The Masked Singer’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Popular singing competition show “The Masked Singer” returns for its ninth season on Wednesday, February 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “The Masked Singer” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Masked Singer” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Masked Singer” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Masked Singer” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Masked Singer” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Masked Singer” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Preview

When “The Masked Singer” returns for its ninth season, the show will debut a “Champion of the Masked Singer” format, according to the FOX press release.

Here’s how that works:

TV’s favorite guessing game returns with all-new singers, all-new themed episodes and the “Champion of the Masked Singer” style competition. Every episode features sudden elimination and double unmaskings, but there is a new twist entering the competition this season: for the first time ever, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination with the “Ding Dong Keep it On” Bell. Who will be revealed and who will reign supreme? Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

After the big premiere, FOX has released information about episode two, which will be an ABBA-themed episode.

The description reads:

Two new characters enter the competition and two will be unmasked in the all-new “ABBA Night” episode of The Masked Singer. Mamma Mia — it’s ABBA night on The Masked Singer! This week’s episode is full of pop rock and disco nostalgia, as the reigning champ takes on two new celebrity singers, each performing iconic songs — including “Dancing Queen,” “Fernando” and “S.O.S.” — from the one and only Swedish supergroup, ABBA. The stakes are higher than ever as the crowning champion of the episode will head straight to the semi-finals.

The press release also gave fans a by-the-numbers sneak peek at the season nine contestants:

28 Primetime Emmy Award nominations

6 Grammy Award wins

10 certified Gold albums

4 Golden Globe nominations

5 medals

26 books

2 Tony Award nominations

5 Lifetime Achievement awards

4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

A combined 95 million records sold

The characters that we know so far include Dandelion, Fairy, Axolotl, Jackalope, Gargoyle, California Roll, Gnome, Mustang, Medusa, Polar Bear, Rock Lobster, Rooster, Voodoo Doll, Salamander, Moose, and Night Owl.

And in addition to ABBA night, other theme nights include New York night, DC Superhero night, “Sesame Street” night, ’80s night, movie night, and “The Masked Singer” in space night. Plus, Scherzinger and Thicke are expected to perform again this season like they did in season 8.

Finally, in the 30-second spot that aired during Super Bowl LVII, the show teased that the premiere will feature “the most legendary, decorated and beloved unmasking in history” of a contestant who has won a Tony, Emmy and Grammy.

“The Masked Singer” returns for its ninth season on Wednesday, February 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.