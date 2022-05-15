Mavs vs Suns Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will settle things in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday, May 15.

Mavs vs Suns Game 7 Preview

The Phoenix Suns need to regroup, and the Dallas Mavericks need to put the foot on the gas in Game 7 on Sunday.

Dallas blew out the Suns 113-86 in Game 6 on May 12, the largest margin of victory by the Mavericks in the series. Phoenix will look to bounce back on its home floor where it hasn’t lost to Dallas in the semifinals.

“If you just look at the history of the league, home-court advantage, it’s a real saying,” Suns guard/forward Devin Booker said via ESPN’s Deve McMenamin. “It’s always tough to win on the road. I think just the comfortability of playing [41] games here rather than two on the road and just playing in front of our fans. I’m sure it’s going to be rowdy in there. It’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be a lot of energy. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Luka Doncic (32.2 PPG) has been on a scoring tear in the Western Conference Semis, check out some of his best plays of the series so far in advance of Game 7! 💎 Game 7: MAVS/SUNS 💎

Sun. 8pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/kue8GtKuVf — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2022

Phoenix (64-18), which owns the best regular season record in the NBA, beat the Mavs 121-114, 129-109, and 110-80 in previous home games. Dallas looked relaxed at practice, NBA.com’s Michael Wright reported, despite previous struggles on the Suns’ home floor. Wright also noted that the Mavs last won in Phoenix before COVID in 2019.

“If you look at last year, the Mavs played in a Game 7 in the first round [and lost to the LA Clippers],” Dallas head coach Jason Kidd said per Wright. “So, guys have participated in it. They understand what it means. So, we don’t have to explain what Game 7 means. I don’t think there’s any pressure. I think it’s basketball, and you’ve got to have fun with it. I think the team that’s closest to executing their game plan wins the game.”

Dallas’ defense made the difference in Game 6 with 16 steals as the Suns committed 22 turnovers. The Mavs also limited Booker to 19 points and Chris Paul to 13 points.

“Maybe overthinking the game a little bit,” Suns forward Jae Crowder said via Arizona Sports 98.7. “Gotta simplify the game a little bit, trust one another, trust the ball movement.”

The Suns will also need to slow down Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who is averaging 32.2 points per game for the series.

“He’s a tough player. He’s a great player,” Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock said via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “I laugh at it when they try to guard him. They’re going to do the same thing to him — bring him up in every pick-and-roll — but when he gets the switch, it’s a bucket every time. I don’t know about the switches with him [on defense] to get a bucket every time. I just know that we’re going to back him up. That’s our teammate. He’s going to hold us down on the offensive end and give us his best on the defensive end.”