Oregon State vs Montana State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Oregon State takes on FCS national runner-up Montana State on Saturday, September 17.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That's the best live stream option if you're cutting cable and need Pac-12 Network, but there are also some other alternatives

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Montana State vs Oregon State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and other streaming devices.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website.

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network via Sling TV's "Sling Orange + Sports Extra" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Montana State vs Oregon State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network on Vidgo.

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Montana State vs Oregon State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Montana State vs Oregon State Preview

The Oregon State Beavers (2-0) get a tough matchup in facing the FCS national runner-up from last season in Montana State (2-0).

The two will meet on neutral turf at Portland’s Providence Park, home to the Portland Timbers MLS team. It will mark the first time Oregon State has played in Portland since 1986.

“Playing in Portland – a little bit different, but excited to get around a bunch of Beaver fans that live up that way, and excited to play in a cool venue, a soccer venue that I think is going to be great for a football game and the atmosphere,” Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said via 247 Sports.

Oregon State also enters the game in a unique place with the program’s first 2-0 start since 2014. The Beavers beat Boise State 34-17 to open the season and then edged Fresno State 35-32.

“I think they’re pretty good,” Smith said about Fresno State via 247 Sports. “I think they’re going to win a bunch of games. I thought the quarterback, on tape, and I saw it in person, there were some big-time throws in there. We’re around him a little bit, he’s standing in there throwing strikes. They can separate in man coverage. I think defensively, they’re physical, can tackle well, and challenged us. I think they were good.”

Montana State is pretty good, too. The Bobcats routed McNeese 40-17 and Morhead State 63-13 to start the season. MSU head coach Brent Vigen also has experience coaching in the FCS’ premiere program, North Dakota State in the early 2010s.

“This week on paper the challenge is much greater and a lot of respect goes to Oregon State,” Vigen said via Montana Sports’ Ashley Washburn. “Really impressive what Coach [Jonathan] Smith has done in his time there going back to his alma mater and not only stabilizing it but raising their level.”

“We’re going to have our hands full,” Vigen added. “They have a lot of really good players, a lot of experienced players on both sides of the football. You know, we do too. I think our guys are prepared to do that.”