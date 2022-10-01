Navy vs Air Force Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

In the season’s first matchup of the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy series, 3-1 Air Force will host 1-2 Navy on Saturday afternoon.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network

Here's a full guide on the different ways to watch Navy vs Air Force streaming live online:

Navy vs Air Force Preview

The week five match-up between the Navy Midshipmen and the Air Force Falcons has the 3-1 Falcons favored by two touchdowns over the 1-2 Midshipmen in the battle for the Commander in Chief’s trophy, which goes to the winner or winners of the round-robin between Navy, Air Force and Army. Air Force has not one a Commander in Chief’s trophy outright since 2016. Navy has won the trophy 16 total times and 11 out of the last 19 years.

In his pre-game press conference, Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun said there’s a huge level of respect involved in these annual games.

“For us, you have an opportunity to play football, right? We don’t ever, ever take that for granted and then just, you know, the sacrifice, the dedication of the students, the cadets and the midshipmen at both schools that they’re making to their country to go serve. … It’s the level of respect that’s involved, again, not only for the football part of it, but beyond the football,” said Calhoun. “There’s some resemblances for both squads in terms of what you’ll see. Both squads want to play well up front, offensively and defensively. You want to do a good job of handling the ball. And yet there are going to be sometimes where you also want to try to have some larger-gain plays without completely sacrificing a bunch of series.”

He also praised Navy’s effort beating East Carolina last week, saying, “So often, as you’ve seen, they played really, really well defensively, played really, really well offensively where they had really good balance. Heck of a road victory. To beat an East Carolina team that really had North Carolina State on the ropes, that was quite a win. … We always take a previous game and try to learn as much as you can and then try to develop our own squad because I think that’s where you have to start.”

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said in his own pre-game press conference (via Yahoo Sports) that they are focusing on their running game.

“We’re an option team and obviously we run the ball first and foremost, predominantly,” Niumatalolo said. “But they were so aggressive, East Carolina, they were just playing so aggressive. … Obviously, Tai can throw the football and we have some good receivers, but it’s not who we are. But the way the game was going, it dictated that.”

The Navy at Air Force game kicks off Saturday, October 1 starting at noon Eastern time on CBS.