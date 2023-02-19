NBA All-Star Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Featuring the first-ever live all-star team draft, the 2023 NBA All-Star Game gets underway Sunday night.

Both the draft (7:30 p.m. ET start time) and the game (8 p.m. ET) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but if you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the best option, as it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TNT, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

NBA All-Star Game 2023 Preview

NBA all-star weekend is upon us. Friday, February 17 featured the celebrity all-star game and the Jordan Rising Stars game, then Saturday, February 18 had the two and a half hour “2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night,” which included the skills challenge, the three-point contest and the slam dunk contest airing live from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Now it’s time for the big game. For the first time ever, the teams were not pre-determined. Instead, team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are selecting their rosters live beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and 4:30 p.m. Pacific time.

According to the NBA press release, in the 2023 all-star game, a record 25 international players representing 17 countries will participate in the all-star game weekend, with a record-tying nine international players named to the all-star team this year. Antetokounmpo is from Greece and joining him in the all-star game are:

Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks; Slovenia), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon), Kyrie Irving (Mavericks; Australia), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets; Serbia), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder; Canada), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings; Lithuania) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon).

The other all-stars include Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, De’Aaron Fox, Paul George, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Jaren Jackson Jr., Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant, Julius Randle, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson.

As for the entertainment, prior to tip-off but after the live draft to determine the teams, superstar Post Malone will perform a medley of his hits. Then “Fast X” star Vin Diesel will welcome fans to the arena and those watching at home.

The halftime show is being headlined from three entertainers from Nigeria who will perform an Afrobeats-themed show, according to the press release. The three performers are Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer Burna Boy, 2023 Grammy Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated singer and producer Tems and rapper and singer Rema. After the performance, the NBA family will honor LeBron James for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader.

The National Anthem will be performed by Payson-Utah native Jewel and Jully Black will perform the Canadian National Anthem.

Ahead of the all-star game is the NBA G League Next Up Game starting at 3 p.m. ET on NBA TV.