NBA Draft 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef O’Neal, looks to hear his named called among the many other prospects in the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 23, in Brooklyn.

The draft (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on both ESPN and ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NBA Draft:

NBA Draft 2022 Preview

Shareef O’Neal won’t follow in his father’s footsteps as an NBA lottery pick, but the younger O’Neal still hopes to hear his name called on draft night. Both O’Neals played at LSU, but the comparisons can stop there.

“I know it’s always going to be there, the comparison,” the younger O’Neal told the media via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Every kid is going to get compared to their dad who does the same thing as them. So that’s going to be there. It doesn’t bother me.”

The younger O’Neal also overcame a heart condition to continue playing. He had heart surgery in 2018.

Eight NBA Draft prospects over enter Thursday’s draft with the father-son comparison as their fathers all had successful NBA careers. That includes Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scotty Pippen. The younger Pippen played his college career at Vanderbilt.

“He’s 6-8,” Pippen Jr. said about his father via James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star. “I’m (6-1). It’s a totally different era of basketball. I’m my own player.”

Another member of the 1990s Bulls dynasty, Ron Harper, has a son in this year’s draft — Ron Harper Jr. The younger Harper played at Rutgers, and the recent Scarlet Knights star wants to add to his school’s legacy.

“It would mean a lot because it would show people that you can go to the NBA out of Rutgers and you can go to the NBA after four years at Rutgers,” Harper said via NJ.com’s Adam Zagoria. “I feel like it would mean a lot to New Jersey to see a Rutgers guy go back to the NBA and I feel like it would show a lot of these New Jersey kids that Rutgers is a place that can send you to the next level.”

Three of the second-generation NBA prospects could go quite high in Thursday’s draft. That’s Duke’s A.J. Griffin, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis.

Griffin Jr., the son of former NBA veteran Adrian Griffin Sr., will likely go to a lottery team after a strong performance at Duke. That would make him the second of two Duke players to go in the draft with Paolo Banchero listed as the third-ranked prospect on ESPN’s Big Board.

DUKE. IS. FEELING IT❗️ AJ Griffin (@whoisAG21) gets the Blue Devils on their feet #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ULpVBQZdUZ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2022

Smith Jr., who ranks No. 2 on the Big Board, also has a father who played in the NBA. The elder Jabari Smith played four seasons in the early 2000s.

Davis, the son of former NBA guard Mark Davis, looks to continue his hoops career in the pros after an All-American season at Wisconsin. The older Davis notably played for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1980s, and the younger Davis grew up in Wisconsin.

“As busy as my days are, I’m kind of enjoying it. Just knowing that this is probably how my life is going to be from now on. Just traveling to places, doing this, doing that,” Davis said via FOX News’ Ryan Gaydos. “But I’m really looking forward to Thursday, especially that I got my family and my friends with me. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and really exciting.”

Colorado’s Jabari Walker could go in the second round of the NBA draft. His father, Samaki Walker, played for multiple NBA teams in the 2000s.

Ron Artest III, the son of Ron Artest Jr., now Metta Sandiford-Artest, hopes to hear his name called after playing in the NBA G League and the NBL. The younger Artest played college hoops at Cal State Northridge.