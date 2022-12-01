How to Watch NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2022 Online

The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship kicks off on December 1, and it features 64 teams competing overall.

The first- and second-round matchups will all be exclusively on the ESPN+ streaming service, while the regional semifinals, regional finals, national semifinals and national championship will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, which you can watch on FuboTV or another streaming service.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of every game:

All of the first- and second-round games will be exclusively (not on TV anywhere) on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the first- and second-round games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the games on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, while ESPNU is in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the games live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament 2022 Preview

First- and second-round matches of the tournament are set to be played from December 1 through December 3, with the winning teams moving on to regional play on December 8 and 10. Winners of the regional matchups will go to the semifinals on December 15, while the championship will take place on December 17 in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center.

The four No. 1 seeds in the tourney this year are Wisconsin, Stanford, Texas and Louisville.

The Badgers are the defending champs after winning their first national title last year. Wisconsin is fresh from taking down No. 8 Ohio State in four sets, and they’ll be one of the top teams to watch again this year.

“19-1 in this league is what this group just did,” Wisconsin Head Coach Kelly Sheffield said about his squad. “I just told them I was more proud of them for tonight’s win more so than last night’s win. To be able to win over a team that defends as well as Ohio State does is just incredible.”

Still, none of the top seeds should expect to coast to the championship.

“I don’t see any top four seeds having an easy road to Omaha,” ESPN analyst Jennifer Hoffman noted. “I feel the tournament field had some fans questioning the committee, but overall, the way the field is spread out, whichever teams make it to Omaha most certainly will have earned it.”

Here’s a look at the tournament schedule via NCAA.com:

First round games:

Thursday, December 1:

No. 6 Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green at 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. Wright State at 5 p.m. ET

No. 5 Rice vs. Colorado at 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 Miami (FL) vs. Kansas at 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 8 Towson vs. Georgia at 6 p.m. ET

No. 3 Kentucky vs. Loyola Chicago at 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 4 Baylor vs. Stephen F. Austin at 8 p.m. ET

No. 4 Marquette vs. Ball State at 8 p.m. ET

No. 7 Washington St. vs. UNLV at 8 p.m. ET

No. 2 Nebraska vs. Delaware St. 8 p.m. ET

No. 1 Texas vs. Farleigh Dickinson at 9 p.m. ET

No. 2 San Diego vs. Northern Colorado at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 2: