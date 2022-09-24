How to Watch North Dakota State vs USD Football 2022

After coming up just shy of an upset win over Arizona last weekend, FCS No. 1 North Dakota State returns to MVFC play to take on South Dakota in Vermillion on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on ABC North Dakota, but if you don’t live locally or don’t have that channel, anyone in the US can watch North Dakota State vs South Dakota live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch North Dakota State vs South Dakota live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

NDSU vs USD Preview

Play

NDSU Football: Press Conference 9-19-2022 North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz Shares his thoughts on the Bison's next opponent the South Dakota Coyotes. The Bison will open up Valley Play at South Dakota Saturday Sept. 24. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for new videos and visit GoBison.com for the latest in NDSU athletics. 2022-09-19T21:00:53Z

The South Dakota Coyotes will face their toughest game so far this year when the No. 1-ranked North Dakota State Bison come to town. The Bison are coming off their first loss of the season, a three-point defeat by Arizona in week three, which was their first loss to an FBS team since 2009.

In his post-game press conference (via ArizonaWildcats.com), North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz praised the Wildcats and said that he’s “frustrated” for his team.

“Always disappointing when you get beat. Arizona played really well … But I’m frustrated for our kids. We played really hard, and I don’t think anyone can ever question how hard our kids play, how well our coaches coach and how well our kids go about their business out there. I’ve been here long enough, and I’ve seen losses galvanize a team, and that’s my anticipation. My most frustrating thing about tonight is the number of kids who apologized to me walking off the field. And that’s not acceptable and but there’s nothing wrong with that. We got beat by a team that was better than us tonight. But (our players) have nothing to be apologetic for,” said Entz.

Then in his pre-game press conference, Entz said that they have to put that loss aside and look forward at South Dakota.

“I don’t think you ever wanna get a loss … the thing we cannot allow to happen is that this loss turns into a second one because we’re not prepared, we’re not putting the amount of energy into the next appointment as we did the previous one,” said Entz. adding, “We talked about it immediately following the game. There was no time for feeling sorry for ourselves or excuse making. The one thing I think this team has never done and I don’t think ever will is finger point. We’re going to go back to doing what we do best and that’s work.”

He also said that as soon as they got back from Arizona, everybody was ready to work.

“They were back at it. They knew that there was one [game] that they shoulda, coulda, woulda. Unfortunately, we didn’t. But I think they’re excited. I think our veterans are excited to get back — if we could, we’d play tomorrow,” said Entz.

The North Dakota State at South Dakota game kicks off Saturday, September 24 at 2 p.m. Eastern time on ABC ND and ESPN Plus.