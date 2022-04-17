Nets vs Celtics Playoffs Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics will put history aside when clashing in first round of the Western Conference playoffs, which tips off on Sunday, April 17.

Game 1 (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, while the rest of the games in the series will be on ABC, TNT, ESPN or NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Nets vs Celtics online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: You can watch every game of the series with DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, ESPN and TNT are included in every one, while NBA TV is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Nets vs Celtics live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

Note: You can watch every game of the series with Sling TV

ESPN, ESPN3 (which simulcasts the ABC games) and TNT are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch the NBA playoffs, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Nets vs Celtics live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Note: You won’t be able to watch the games on TNT

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the “Sports Plus” add-on for NBA TV, but you can include the main package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Nets vs Celtics live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the ESPN games via their app or website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

Note: You won’t be able to watch the games on NBA TV

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of the bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Nets vs Celtics live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Nets vs Celtics Preview

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led the Brooklyn Nets (44-38) back to the playoffs after a 115-108 win over Cleveland in the play-in tournament. Irving scored 34 points and Durant posted 25 points in the Tuesday, April 12, victory.

Now, the No. 7 seed Nets face a No. 2 seed Boston Celtics team (51-31) that took three of four games from the Nets this season. Boston comes into the playoffs winning four of its past five games.

The Celtics look to block out the outside media noise, which has surrounded the team of late and focus on beating the Nets. Jaylen Brown said he and fellow Celtics star Jayson Tatum have benefitted from blocking out the noise — including last year’s playoff loss to Brooklyn.

“Somebody asked a question in the media [recently], like, ‘Has all the media attention between you and Jayson kind of made you guys a little closer?’ And we were fine before. A lot of media reports were saying that we weren’t friends — I don’t know where that came from. I think a lot of people were just making stuff up. We were fine,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin.





Play



Exclusive interview with Jaylen Brown | Celtics prepare to face Nets in round one of NBA Playoffs Abby Chin sat down exclusively with Jaylen Brown. He discusses being healthy for the playoffs, and matching up against the Nets. He also addresses his relationship with Kyrie Irving, and his unwavering faith in this Celtics team. CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: bit.ly/nbcsbostonYT – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT – Our website: nbcsports.com/boston/ – Follow… 2022-04-14T22:25:49Z

“And I think because of that, it made us maybe a little bit closer in a sense, in a weird way,” Brown added. “I guess in a sense, to answer your question, our relationship has grown maybe because of that.”

Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring with 26.9 points per game. Tatum also averages eight rebounds, 4.4 assists, and a steal per game.

Brown averages 23.6 points per night for second on the team in scoring. He also tallies 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Marcus Smart also has a solid season going for the Celtics with 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per night.

For Brooklyn, Durant leads the team in scoring with 29.9 points per game. Durant also averages 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He noted that this season’s series with the Celtics isn’t about last year’s playoff clash, won by the Nets.

“I mean, they got six or seven new players on their team. I’m not even thinking about last season,” Durant told reporters via SNY TV. “That shouldn’t even enter anybody’s mind. That [expletive] was so long ago. One of our coaches is their coach now. It don’t even make sense even look to at that series. Yeah, I forgot all about that series.”

Irving, who only played road games most of the season because of COVID protocols in New York, averaged 27.4 points in 29 games. He also tallied 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in those contests. Irving once played for the Celtics, but he wants to downplay that narrative when facing his old team.

“It’s been three years now. Hopefully, probably by the fourth year or after this series, we can be done talking about the past time and what happened there. For me, I definitely don’t want to focus on anything other than what’s going on with our team. Don’t want to focus on the fans; don’t want to focus on any of the extra stuff outside of my control,” Irving said via MassLive.com.

Kyrie Irving is a top-10 player in the NBA pic.twitter.com/C2fKHyBDij — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) April 13, 2022

Seth Curry, who just returned from injury, averages 14.9 points per game. Curry also averages 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

Ben Simmons, who came to the Nets via the James Harden trade earlier this season, remains out with a back injury.

“It’s up to Ben’s back,” Nash said via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “It’s not up to me, any of us, other than his back — and how we can help that resolve, great. There’s a chance Ben comes back, there’s a chance he doesn’t come back. So I think for us we got to focus on the group; support Ben and his journey to get back on the floor, but at the same time we don’t have time to lose focus on the group that’s playing.”