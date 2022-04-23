How to Watch Oregon Spring Game Streaming Online

The Oregon Ducks led by first-year head coach Dan Lanning take the field for their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The game (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Oregon spring game online:

Oregon Spring Game 2022 Preview

First-year Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will showcase his new squad to the public for the first time on Saturday when the Ducks take the field for their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Lanning brings a championship pedigree to Eugene, a few months removed from winning the national title as defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs. The 36-year-old will be replacing former Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal, who left to take the University of Miami job.

“We haven’t had a spring game at Autzen here since 2019, so I’m pumped to get our crowd out here,” said Lanning heading into his first Oregon spring game. “I know we’ll have a lot of future Ducks here as well as some past Ducks, I want them to experience that atmosphere, I’m excited to see it for the first time myself.”

The battle for the starting nod at quarterback this season will be between veteran transfer Bo Nix, who is coming over from Auburn, and highly-touted freshman Ty Thompson. Nix, who led the Tigers’ offense for the last three seasons, will be the favorite to land the starting gig. In his three years at Auburn, Nix threw for a combined 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, while also rushing for 869 yards and 18 scores.

The Ducks have made three straight appearances in the Pac-12 Championship Game but are looking for their first trip to the College Football Playoff.

2021 Recap

10-4 overall, 7-2 Pac-12

Began the season 9-1, which included an upset win at No. 3 Ohio State

Ranked as high as No. 3

Lost three of their last four, including Pac-12 title game to Utah (38-10) and Alamo Bowl to Oklahoma (47-32)

QB Anthony Brown (2,989 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, 7 INTs; 658 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs)

RB Travis Dye (Second in Pac-12 in rushing yards with 1,271 and he had 16 rushing TDs) – transferred to USC

WR Devon Williams (35 receptions, 557 receiving yards, 4 TDs)

LB Noah Sewell (114 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles) – Pac-12 All-Conference first team

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (49 tackles, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles)

