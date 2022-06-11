Oregon State vs Auburn Baseball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Oregon State takes on Auburn in the NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional on Saturday, June 11.

Game 1 (Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET) and Game 2 (Sunday, 10 p.m. ET) will both be televised on ESPN2, while Game 3 (if necessary) will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every game of the Oregon State vs Auburn super regional online for free:

Oregon State vs Auburn Baseball Preview

Oregon State looks to return to the College World Series for the first time since 2018, and Auburn looks to get back to Omaha for the first time since 2019.

“This has been our goal since Day 1 — get to Omaha — so it’s just another weekend for us,” Beavers outfielder Justin Boyd said via Oregon Live.

Last weekend involved OSU (47-16) ousting 2019 champion Vanderbilt in the Corvallis Regional on June 3-6. The Beavers edged the Commodores 7-6 on June 6 after falling 8-1 in their first meeting on June 5.

“It’s an expectation that we’d be here,” Beavers head coach Mitch Canham said via Oregon Live. “Our expectations are high and we want it for one another, we want it for this university. It’s just kind of demanded.”

What a year @BeaverBaseball has had and they’re not done yet! 🦫👏 Coach @MitchellCanham on the leadership that brought them to this point.#GoBeavs | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/mMqql8mwBR — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) June 10, 2022

Auburn (40-19) swept through the Auburn Regional with blowout wins over UCLA, Florida State, and Southeastern Louisiana on June 3-6. The Tigers outscored opponents 51-18. Tigers pitcher Trace Bright expects a road challenge like those of closer to home this weekend.

“Every SEC crowd you go to is obviously a tough crowd to play against,” Bright said via AL.com. “Going on the road for us is no different than being at home in the comfort of our own stadium. We’re prepared for this moment and looking forward to it.”

OSU bats .298 as a team, led by Boyd’s .366 average. The Beavers have a 4.19 team ERA, led by Cooper Hjerpe’s 2.40 ERA.

“Our staff, they’ve been unreal,” Boyd said via Oregon Live. “I mean, they’ve had some slumps here and there, but they’ve been unreal pretty much all year and done their thing. It’s hard to hit Cooper, Pfen and Kmatz all in one weekend. And then we’ve got a bunch of arms out of the bullpen that are ready to go.”

Auburn bats .292 as a team, led by Sonny DiChiara’s .397 average. The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA, led by Joseph Gonzalez’s 2.90 ERA.

“Their offense right now, as everyone has seen, is on fire,” Canham said of the Tigers via Oregon Live. “They’re getting guys on base, they’re driving them in. … They also take their walks. They’ve got a big power hitter, he’s got 20 homers. They’ve got some guys that will run the bases spread throughout the lineup. There’s some tough outs. They hold their ground in the box. And just like we see with our guys, momentum is big, energy is big. And when you’re on a roll, that provides a lot of strength.”