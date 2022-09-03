How to Watch Oregon vs Georgia Game Online for Free

New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will be immediately put to the test on Saturday, as the No. 11 Ducks open the 2022 season with a monstrous showdown in Atlanta against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Oregon vs Georgia streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oregon vs Georgia live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

Oregon vs Georgia Preview

The Oregon Ducks are going to have their hands full when they travel to Atlanta, Georgia to take on the defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs. It will also be the Ducks’ first game with their new head coach, Dan Lanning, who happens to have been the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons before heading to Oregon.

Decorated Oregon alumni Marcus Mariota will serve as the honorary captain for the day and he said during a pre-game press conference (via Oregon Live) that he thinks Oregon can be competitive, citing a radio host who asked him if the Ducks will even cover the 17.5 point spread.

“He looks at me and his question was, ‘Do you think they’ll cover?’ and I look at him and said, ‘That was the most disrespectful question I’ve gotten in the last few years,'” said Mariota, adding, “They’re gonna be competitive. I really truly believe they have a chance to win.”

He added, “If you try to focus on it too much, it becomes kind of a burden. I really believe if you take it one day at a time and stay in the present, and making sure you try to improve when you go out there and practice, you’ll be prepared and ready to go. I think if you focused on it too much, you’re trying to hype it too much, you tend to play with pressure and you’re kind of tensing up. If you play freely and trust the preparation that you’ve put in, you’ll play a lot better.”

In his own press conference, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said that they are not going to overlook the Ducks and that his personal relationship with Lanning is not a factor.

“Neither Dan or I’ll be worried about each other during the game. It’s not about that. He’s trying to do the best job he can for his organization and his players. And I’m doing the same here. We have mutual respect for each other, always will always have. That’s what competition is about. You love to go compete. And it’s about our players getting a chance to compete against their players,” said Smart, adding, “There is probably is a little overlap there in terms of defense and they’re watching our defense and we watch our defense to get ready for them. But they’ve got coaches on their staff from other places. We’ve gone out and looked at the history of their other defensive coaches for ideas and things they’ve done in other places. And at the end of the day, it’s about how you execute, not about X’s and O’s. It’s about who’s got the best players and do the best players play the best and the biggest moment.”

The Oregon Ducks vs Georgia Bulldogs game kicks off on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.