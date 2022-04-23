Penn State Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online

For the Nittany Lions, 2022 is a season where they need to get over the disappointment of last year. The first step towards achieving that in the annual Blue and White Spring Game over in Happy Valley on Saturday.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Penn State spring game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Penn State spring game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Penn State spring game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Penn State spring game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Penn State spring game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Penn State Spring Game 2022 Preview

Penn State is set to receive a significant boost at the point of attack on both sides of the ball from two returning players who didn’t get the opportunity to step on the field last season.

This will be needed on a team looking to bounce back from a disappointing 7-6 campaign last year, of which they lost the last two games of the season including a loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

For the Nittany Lions, there are some interesting additions and returns to the team. Amongst the most highly anticipated was the arrival of defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Díaz who was the coach of the University of Miami just last season.

Redshirt junior Adisa Isaac, who combined for three sacks and 27 tackles throughout his first two college seasons, has stood out since returning to the field this spring.

“Adisa’s the one guy that flashes consistently,” head coach James Franklin said. “Losing him last year was a significant loss for us, so having him back is exciting.”

“He just has some things you can’t teach,” Díaz said. “In terms of athleticism, his ability to bend, turn the corner, his length… We’re excited to see him grow in his role every day.”

Wormley, who was also in contention to claim a starting job on the offensive line last fall, earned recognition in 2019 as the coaching staff’s Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Year.

“Saleem was really slotted for us to be a starter before he got the injury,” Franklin said. “He was playing at a really high level, practicing well, and doing some really good things.”

With the departures of reliable contributors such as Jaquan Brisker, Tariq Castro-Fields, Arnold Ebiketie, Jesse Luketa and Brandon Smith, Penn State’s defense will have new contributors step up this fall.

“I think as a coach you like that challenge,” Díaz added. “But what doesn’t change is the standard. The expectation of how they should play does not change, and I think our guys are excited about that.”

Franklin noted last week that the defense had been enduring valuable “growing pains,” a natural tendency for players adjusting to the implementation of a new scheme.

“I think we’ve been playing faster every day,” Díaz said. “What stands out to me about our guys is that they really want to do right. When you challenge them in a certain way, they respond in a player-led way the next practice.”

Díaz mentioned that his mentality is to not plan on redshirting any of the incoming freshmen. Rather, his focus is on having everyone prepared to play once they get on campus.

“We’re trying to push knowledge on them so that when they get here in the summer, it’s not just hearing it for the first time,” Díaz emphasized.