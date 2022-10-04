How to Watch Pistons vs Knicks Preseason Game Online for Free

The Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks meet in NBA preseason action on Tuesday, October 4.

Pistons vs Knicks Preseason Preview

The Detroit Piston and New York Knicks look for better things this season as the two Eastern Conference squads square off in preseason action on Tuesday.

Detroit has Cade Cunningham again, and the Pistons have a talented team around him, including fellow returning players Isaiah Stewart and Shaddiq Bey The Pistons added Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, an 18-year-old who actually spent a little time on draft night as a member of the Knicks before a trade. The Piston also acquired vetern Bojan Bogdanovic, who can be a scoring threat.

“When you say Jalen and Jaden, those guys can run. They can fly,” Pistons player Hamidou Diallo said via NBA.com’s Keith Langlois. “It’s going to be exciting. Jalen, a great shot-blocker — he’s caught me a couple of times. Having him protecting the rim and Jaden, a guy that can dribble up and go by anybody, that’s something in itself.”

The Knicks will have to contend with an athletic, you Pistons squad on Tuesday night.

“With Ivey, it opens up the court. He breaks down the defense,” Dwane Casey said via NBA.com. “You get the defense in rotation, they’ve got to help. He’s getting where he wants to with the ball, but he’s slowing down and making good decisions off the dribble and that’s hard for a rookie. That’s been impressive on his part. Then Duren, protecting the rim. He goes after everything at the rim. He’s a deterrent at the rim and you’ve always got to have that.”

New York has Jalen Brunson, and R.J. Barrett amid a number of offseason moves. The Knicks also have Derrick Rose and OBi Toppin. Rose is long-removed from his MVP-caliber days due to injuries, but he believes he can still play effectively.

“I feel very healthy. I feel like I’m gonna play in a lot of games — I mean, I know I’m gonna play in a lot of games this year,” Rose said via the New York Post’s Peter Botte. “And yeah, I’m just thirsting to go out there and play. I feel lighter. I’m moving a lot better. I’m not worried about my shot. My shot looks great.”

“I’m just ready to go out there and just help by any means,” Rose added.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau believes Rose still has something left in the tank, too.

“That’s the big thing is his health,” Thibodeau said per the New York Post. “When you get to where he is in his career, the important thing is to be light and lean. He made a serious commitment to it right from the end of last season, put a lot of time in this summer and hopefully it gives him his best chance at being healthy. We know if he’s healthy he’s a terrific player and he’s a big plus for the team.”

“He’s got a lot of experience,” Tibodeau added. “He can help us in a lot of different ways. I think when he’s on the floor it makes you play at a different pace and that’s huge for us.”