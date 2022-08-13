Where to Watch Saints vs Texans Preseason Game Online

The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans meet in preseason action on Saturday, August 13.

The game (8 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: FOX (WVUE-8) in New Orleans, ABC (KTRK-13) in Houston, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here).

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, you can watch on NFL+.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Saints vs Texans:

Saints vs Texans Preview

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston won’t make a big return to the field yet after last season’s ACL tear.

Winston will sit out Saturday’s preseason opener due to foot injury, but the Saints will get a good look a backup quarterbacks Andy Dalton, Ian Book, and K.J. Costello. Taysom Hill, known as the team’s Swiss Army Knife, moved over to tight end.

“I feel really confident with everything that we’re doing,” Dalton said. via NOLA.com. “I feel like I’m in a really good place.”

The Saints had a talented offense this year with running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II plus wide receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave. Defensively, the Saints looks as tough as ever with a defensive front led by edge rusher Cameron Jordan plus a defensive backfield with the likes of Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu.

New Orleans came just shy of the playoffs last season amid the retirement of Drew Brees. Conversely, Houston looks to turn things around after dismal 2021 season. The Texans signaled a new beginning by trading away quarterback DeShaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason and hiring Lovie Smith as the new head coach. It’s Smith’s third head coaching job in the NFL.

“I’ve done that a few times,” Smith said via HoustonTexans.com. “They say when you ride a bike you kind of know how to ride it most of the time. But I’m excited about it, to have an opportunity to lead a franchise like this. I love our football team, so it’s all good. Can’t wait to get there.”

Quarterback Davis Mills looks to lead the team in his second season after throwing for 16 touchdown and 10 interceptions last year. The Texans also have Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel at backup quarterback.

“I feel really good. I think I’ve developed a lot since the end of last season,” Mills said via ESPN’s D.J. Bien-Aime. “I felt the progression at the end of last year and then really taking it into the offseason, big momentum and stacking on it has allowed me to come out here and start playing really fast at the start of training camp and throughout OTAs. I’m excited to keep progressing.”