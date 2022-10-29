How to Watch SDSU vs ISU Football Game Today

Beginning to separate itself from the rest of the FCS pack, No. 1 South Dakota State looks to continue rolling at home against a struggling Indiana State squad on Saturday.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are having another great season. They sit at 7-1 overall and are undefeated in the Missouri Valley Conference. Their only loss was at the hands of the University of Iowa in the first game of the season.

Indiana State, on the other hand, has only won one game this year, against North Alabama. A year ago, the match-up between the Sycamores and the Jackrabbits ended 44-0, which was South Dakota State’s first shutout in six years.

In his pre-game press conference, South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier said that they were really happy to get a win over North Dakota last week and they’re excited to celebrate Hobo Week, which is what South Dakota State calls their homecoming week.

“We were excited to get the win at UND. Surely we can play better, but they’re a really good football team, really good football team. It was a great environment they had, so it’s fun to get that win,” said Stiegelmeier, adding, “It’s Hobo Week and our guys’ part of that is Hobo Day, the game, and that’s what we’re gonna focus on. Some distractions, but they’re only distractions if you allow them to be, so we hope the university has fun celebrating Hobo Week and we hope to have fun playing the game Saturday.”

When asked about not traditionally playing well on Hobo Day, Stiegelmeier said he thinks this team is very mature and it won’t be a problem this year.

“I think every year is different … I know we’ve lost five of the last 10. It’s your homecoming, it’s a home game, it should be a huge advantage … it’s been different opponents,” said Stiegelmeier, adding, “If there would be a common thread, it would be guys allowing the noise in the dorm or the other distractions in town to impact them. But this is a very mature football team, I’m not worried about that.”

South Dakota State’s traditional fall celebration has been called Hobo Day since 1912, according to the Rabbit Food website, which describes the festivities thusly:

Students dressed up as hobos, transforming the campus into a “hobo camp.” Led by a band, also in the celebratory attire, students paraded from campus to the train station to meet the Yankton football team. After a rally at the station, students feasted on roasted hot dogs, stews, coffee and other eats. They then moved on to the football game and a halftime ceremonial dance. Hobo Day has undoubtedly evolved since 1912, with some traditions living on, such as competitive beard-growing, originally started in the 1930s. Today, events are held throughout the week and include activities such as the One-Month Club, where men and women stop shaving their faces and legs, respectively, in the month leading up to Hobo Day.

A few other popular events include the “Bum Olympics,” the “Cavorts Talent Show” and “Miss Homelycoming.”

The Indiana State vs South Dakota State game kicks off Saturday, October 29 at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN Plus.