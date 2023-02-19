Seattle vs DC XFL Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Seattle Sea Dragons take on the D.C. Defenders in XFL opening weekend action on Sunday, February 19.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Seattle vs DC streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Seattle vs DC live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Seattle vs DC live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Seattle vs DC live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Seattle vs DC live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Seattle vs DC live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Sea Dragons vs Defenders Preview

The Seattle Sea Dragons and D.C. Defenders cap the XFL’s first weekend in primetime action on Sunday in Washington D.C. Both squads boast familiar names from the NFL and Division I college football.

Seattle head coach Jim Haslett once coach the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2005 between numerous stints as a coordinator or position coach. Haslett, who most recently coached inside linebackers for the Tennessee Titans from 2020 to 2021, just can’t get away from the game.

“I just like coaching,” Haslett said via The Seattle Times. “I like being around football.”

“I like being around the players, I like being around the coaches, and obviously, I like winning,” Haslett added. “So we’ll do whatever we’ve got to do to try to win a game.”

The Sea Dragons have former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Ben DiNucci under center. DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys in 2020, and he threw for 219 yards on 23-43 passing.

“It’s been since 2020 when I started the game with the Cowboys. But really, it’s been since 2019 when I really had a chance to be the guy [as a senior at James Madison] and lead a team,” DiNucci said via The Seattle Times.

“I’m sure I’ll have a bunch of different emotions leading up to it,” DiNucci added. “I’m sure that’ll be the longest day of my life with an 8 o’clock kickoff [Eastern time], but I’m looking forward to it. It’s been a long time coming, so I’m excited to go out there and show what we can do.”

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon gives DiNucci a solid target. Gordon caught 252 passes for 4,284 yards and 21 touchdowns in his NFL career.

D.C. head coach Reggie Barlow won a Super Bowl in 2003 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a wide receiver. Barlow also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and then-Oakland Raiders in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He coached college football after his playing career with stints at Alabama State and Virginia State.

“All I ever wanted was an opportunity to get in front of people that make decisions and show that I’m a great communicator, show that I do have football knowledge and then also show that I can put a staff together — a good, diverse staff,” Barlow said via The Washington Post.

The Defenders have a couple of former Cincinnati Bengals linebackers leading the defense in Clarence Hicks and Jordan Evans. Both had standout college careers at Texas-San Antonio and Oklahoma respectively.