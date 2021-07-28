How to Watch Slovenia vs Japan Olympics Basketball in USA

Luka Doncic and Slovenia face Olympic hosts Japan in group play at Saitama Super Arena.

In the United States, the game (start time: Wednesday night at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

Slovenia vs Japan Preview

Luka Doncic has an Olympic-debut to remember, threatening the scoring record with 48 points — 31 coming in the first half. The Maverick star’s big night helped Slovenia capture the 118-100 victory against Argentina.

“We had a plan and the players executed this plan, especially offensively we were, what can I say, amazing. We scored 118 points,” Slovenia head coach Aleksander Sekulic said, before giving Doncic — who was sitting next to him — his props. “This guy here was playing a hell of a game. It’s easier then.”

While Doncic is already making his mark as an Olympian, the 22-year-old star is only worried about one thing — winning.

“I don’t care about records,” an all-business Doncic said after the game. “We got a win and that’s what we came here for.”

Doncic has set the basketball world on fire and has earned the respect of his opponents.

“For me, I said this two years ago: He is the best player in the world, including the NBA,” Argentina’s coach Sergio Hernandez said. “And if there was any doubt in my mind, there is no doubt anymore. He is the best player in the world.”

Japan dropped its opener against Spain 88-77, falling behind when the experienced Spaniards went on a 19-0 run, holding Japan scoreless for more than four minutes.

“This is our first game in the Olympics so it’s a different experience. Spain has been in the Olympics for a long time and they play at a high level,” Japan star Rui Hachimura said after the loss. “We’re a young team. We just got to play these games. Especially in the third quarter, we had a great stretch but we just have to play (like that) from the beginning.”

Hachimura, who plays for the Washington Wizards, netted 20 points in the loss for Japan, which is playing basketball in its first Olympics since 1976.

Japan and Slovenia are in “Group C” along with Spain and Argentina. The first- and second-place teams from each group and the two best third-place teams overall will advance to the knockout round. Slovenia can nearly lock up a spot in the knockout round win against Japan.

Slovenia is a 21-point favorite against Japan.

Odds to win tournament (via BetMGM)

USA: -250

Australia: +800

Spain: +900

France: +900

Slovenia: +900

Italy: +4,000

Nigeria: +5,000

Argentina: +8,000

Czech Republic: +10,000

Germany: +10,000

Iran: +100,000

Japan: +100,000