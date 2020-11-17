Where to Watch Spain vs Germany Nations League in USA

Germany will head to Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville to face Spain, with the winner deciding who represents Nations League A Group 4 in next year’s finals.

Germany vs Spain Preview

Germany is coming off a 3-1 win over Ukraine on Saturday. Leroy Sane scored in the 23rd minute, and Timo Werner hit the team’s two other goals, propelling the German squad forward. Werner has been playing well of late, and along with Sane and Serge Gnabry, Germany has quite the formidable trio. “The three of us are very fast and very direct. I would not want to be in the shoes of our opponents,” the 24-year-old striker said last week.

“In England people play a lot of long balls, it’s a bit different style of play than here in the national team,” Werner added. “I’ve become more robust myself because I have to deal with so many robust opponents. That also helps me with the national team.”

Spain lost to the same Ukraine team Germany just handled, and they followed that loss with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland this weekend. Captain Sergio Ramos missed an uncharacteristic two penalty shots, and things were looking dismal for Spain until Gerard Moreno hit a late goal in the 89th minute of the match, tying things up.

Manager Luis Enrique said after the loss to Switzerland that he felt his team outplayed the Swiss despite coming up even. “Soccer can be like this. It is a wonderful game but sometimes it does not do justice. A lot of things happened and we tried to play our style. … We lacked when it came to the most difficult thing – scoring. On the basis of the first half we deserved to win, and on the basis of the second as well,” Enrique said, also noting his team was already looking forward.

“I already have a plan for the Germany game,” Enrique added. “We will have to see how the players recover and take that into account. But we now know that we need to win or be out, as if it was a knockout game in the European Championship.” They’ll have to win without midfielder Sergio Busquets, who is out with a mild ligament sprain.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Spain:

Simon; Roberto, Ramos, Torres, Reguilon, Rodri (likely sub for Busquets), Merino, Ruiz; Oyarzabal, Morata, Moreno

Germany:

Neuer; Ginter, Sule, Rudiger, Max; Gundogan, Kroos, Goretzka; Werner, Gnabry, Sane