Stanford vs Colgate Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tanner McKee gets his chance to lead Stanford to a bounce-back season in the Pac-12 when the Cardinals host Colgate on Saturday. McKee will take the reins of the offense, but like most Stanford quarterbacks during the last decade, he’ll want to lean on a relentless, power-based running game.

Closing off the rushing lanes will be a difficult task for a Colgate team needing to overcome daunting history against the Cardinal. Stanford hasn’t dropped a game to an opponent from the FCS in almost two decades.

Colgate vs Stanford Preview

E.J. Smith is under pressure to deliver the goods on the ground for Stanford. Fortunately, the 6’0″, 208-pounder has the lineage to make believers out of his doubters.

The son of the NFL’s all-time rushing leader, Emmitt Smith, averaged 5.1 yards a carry last season, per Sports Reference. He’s also set to run behind an offensive line bookended by Myles Hinton and Walter Rouse, who are “next-level caliber tackles,” according to Peter Fiutak of College Football News.

Things are adding up to a breakout season for Smith, with Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus expecting the running back to generate plenty of buzz:

got a feeling we will be talking a ton about Stanford RB EJ Smith next fall (son of NFL HoFer Emmitt Smith) pic.twitter.com/3rsv9vBrxx — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) April 26, 2022

It would also help if McKee could take a step forward after posting a middling 15 touchdowns to seven interceptions ratio last season. His arm strength is still a concern, along with the quality of the receivers around him.

McKee will be throwing passes to a group headlined by tight end Benjamin Yurosek. He hauled in 43 catches a year ago and posted an impressive average of 15.3 yards per grab.

The only thing missing from Yurosek’s game is some potency in the red zone. He failed to score a single touchdown last season, something that has to change because the Cardinal lacks playmakers on the outside who will scare defenses.

There’s no shortage of size, with John Humphreys leading the way at 6’5″. Elijah Higgins, like Yurosek, will also be looking to build on the promise he showed in 2021, when the 6’3″ pass-catcher posted 45 receptions and four scores.

The potential for big plays is obvious in the Stanford passing game, but head coach David Shaw is still waiting on a legitimate No. 1 target to emerge. If somebody doesn’t step up, Colgate quarterback Michael Brescia will have a chance to keep pace with McKee.

Brescia proved himself as a genuine dual-threat weapon in 2021, per NCAAF Nation:

● FCS Freshman Spotlight ● QB Michael Brescia – Colgate 2021 Stats

• 614 Passing yards 2 TDs

• 568 rushing yards 9 TDs pic.twitter.com/iQt28XKqHC — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 26, 2022

Stanford’s chances of keeping Brescia under wraps will hinge on a pass rush that needs a boost from freshman recruit David Bailey. He can form a bookend rush tandem with Stephen Herron and give shutdown cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly more chances to make plays on the ball.

Brescia will need to overcome the past as much as Stanford’s defense because the Cardinal last lost a game to FBS opposition by falling to UC Davis in 2005. Don’t expect the streak to be snapped at the Stanford Stadium, with Shaw’s team still too strong in the trenches for opponents who aren’t part of the nation’s elite.