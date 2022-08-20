Steelers vs Jaguars Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL preseason action on Saturday, August 20, in Jacksonville.

The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: CBS (KDKA-2) in Pittsburgh, FOX (WFOX-30) in Jacksonville, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here).

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, you can watch on NFL+.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Jaguars:

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW, MyTV (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Pro” bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the FuboTV app or on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This option is just for those who live in Pittsburgh, Altoona, Harrisburg or anywhere the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the Amazon Video app or on your computer via the Amazon website.

This option is just for those who live in Pittsburgh, Altoona, Harrisburg or anywhere the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the Paramount+ app or on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyTV (all live in most markets) are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the DirecTV Stream app or on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, Fox (both live in select markets), NFL Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the Sling TV app or on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch every out-of-market, non-primetime preseason NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you're signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the NFL app or on your computer via the NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the DAZN app or on your computer via the DAZN website.

Steelers vs Jaguars Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) look to build on a preseason-opening win while the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) seek a first preseason win on Saturday.

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made a solid debut with 13-15 passing for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The former Pitt star will likely play a full half against the Jaguars.

The moment Kenny Pickett became KP8 pic.twitter.com/B579wXYf9h — Adam Steel (@RenegadeAdam) August 14, 2022

“We just simply want to see Kenny in more varsity action,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “We know more about Mason [Rudolph]. Mitch [Trubisky] has been around the professional game, obviously.”

“And so this is a big week for [Pickett] in terms of maybe getting in in the first half of this game. And, I would imagine, getting the opportunity to see front-line defenders for Jacksonville,” Tomlin added.

Trubisky and Rudolph both played in the opener and could both see time on Saturday against the Jaguars. While Trubisky came as a free agent with a serious potential to start until Pickett is ready, but Rudolph, who has been a backup for the Steelers since 2018, has become the subject of trade rumors.

“Those are all scenarios that I have no control over,” Rudolph said via Pryor. “That’s not what my focus is on right now. My focus is on going down and putting the finishing touches on this week today with practice and then tomorrow’s walk-through and then getting to Jacksonville.”

Quarterback Jake Luton took the majority of snaps in the Jaguars’ 24-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns on August 12. Luton threw for 92 yards and an interception on 12-21 passing, and he took four sacks.

Jacksonville waived Luton, the former third-stringer, afterward to help cut the roster total to 85 players. That leaves starter Trevor Lawrence and backups C.J. Beathard and E.J. Perry on the roster.

This is one of the reasons why Trevor Lawrence can be so good. Completely calm and in control in the pocket. Great stuff.pic.twitter.com/kN02ZUQZR6 — CageFighter (@cagefighter_) August 13, 2022

Lawrence could enjoy having old college teammate Travis Etienne Jr. in the backfield again this season. Etienne, who missed last season due to a Lisfranc injury, returned to the field against the Browns with 23 yards on nine carries.

“He stayed disciplined in his path, in his track, and I thought maybe sometimes he got a little antsy and tried to make some moves that probably weren’t there,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. “But that just comes with time, as you know, and he hasn’t had the time. These are valuable reps for him. He’s going to get better.”