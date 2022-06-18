How to Watch ‘Suitcase Killer’ Lifetime Movie Online for Free

The next big ripped-from-the-headlines TV movie thriller is “Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story,” which premieres Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Suitcase Killer” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Suitcase Killer” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest (behind Philo) long-term streaming service with Lifetime, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Suitcase Killer” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Suitcase Killer” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Suitcase Killer” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story’ Preview

Play

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story | June 18, 2022 | Lifetime Lifetime’s new “Ripped from the Headlines” original movie, Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story, premieres on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 8/7c. It stars Candice King, Wendie Malick, Michael Roark and Jackson Hurst. Based on a shocking true story, Melanie McGuire (Candice King) was an exceptional fertility nurse, married to her ex-Navy husband Bill (Michael… 2022-06-03T20:11:41Z

Based on a shocking true story, “Suitcase Killer” stars Candice King as Melanie McGuire, a fertility nurse, married to her husband Bill (Michael Roark), a ex-Naval officer and the mother of two young boys, according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

When Melanie falls for Brad (Jackson Hurst), a doctor at her clinic, and gets entangled in a steamy love affair, Melanie does the unthinkable. After drugging and murdering Bill, she dismembers him and places the body parts into three suitcases, throwing them into Chesapeake Bay. But when the suitcases are found on the shores of Virginia Beach, an investigation is launched leading to Melanie as the prime suspect. Led by the efforts of assistant attorney general Patti Prezioso (Wendie Malick), authorities eventually bring Melanie to justice, who despite being convicted, continues to maintain her innocence.

In an interview, King told KGET that she loved the opportunity to act in a true crime piece because she loves that genre of media. She also said she felt a responsibility to tell Melanie’s story respectfully because there are two sides and the evidence against her is largely circumstantial.

“For me, personally, I really just felt that it was my responsibility to tell Melanie’s story, as those were the shoes that I was filling, and this was someone who, by her own account, she is a mother who was scared and as in an abusive relationship, and who was also very dedicated to her job and who was not perfect,” said King. “She had many, many faults, self-admittedly. So that’s more kind of the direction in which – or at least that’s what I was showing up to set with also while following the script that we have.”

She added, “There’s a lot of circumstantial evidence against Melanie. What I think is so fascinating about this case is that the actual physical evidence specifically to the condo in which her and Bill lived in they couldn’t find anything within that condo. Regardless of what you believe on either side of the case, you have to take that into consideration. They took piping from the sinks to test it and found nothing. So regardless of which side you stand on, the evidence alone it’s just really interesting based off of what the prosecution came to the courts with.”

“Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story” premieres Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.