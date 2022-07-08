Suns vs Lakers Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers meet in Vegas Summer League action on Friday night.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Suns vs Lakers online, with the first two options offering a free trial:

Suns vs Lakers Summer League Preview

The Suns and Lakers share a similar problem. They are built on aging superstars, and neither structure has been quite good enough. But if you think they have a bunch of promising youngsters ready to burst onto the court, you may be unpleasantly surprised when they meet on Friday night.

Phoenix is known for stressing experience, often to its detriment. That seems an unsuitable attitude for the Summer League, which is oriented towards promising young stars. Nonetheless, the Suns are applying this attitude to Vegas as well. Summer League head coach Steve Scalzi said that the group he will head is “a mature group put together, guys with a lot of experience overseas, G League, seasoned pros… winning basketball is the same all over the world; winning plays translate all over the world. They know what that looks and feels like before they get here, so I just try to remind them of that stuff.”

They backed this attitude up by drafting no one in the 2022 Draft. They also have only one played under 23 on the Summer League roster. So, developing young talent may not be the Suns’ thing. Still, there are a few players to watch. Fan-favorite Ish Wainright, a scrappy 27-year-old, will appear for the team. You can also expect to see McKinley Wright IV. At 5″ 11, he is undersized but makes up for it with exceptional defense and an eye for assists.

The Lakers didn’t blow anyone away with their draft activity, but at least they made a 2nd round pick. They brought Max Christie to the Staples Center (sorry, the Crypto.com arena). The 19-year-old shooting guard is a consensus 5-star prospect and 2021 All-American. So, Christie certainly had the pedigree to go high in the first round if he had waited to enter the NBA Draft. Instead, Max bailed on college after a strong freshman year at Michigan State.

Though he won Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors, it is unclear when the guard will be ready to make an impact at the pro level. He looked pretty bad in his last game at the California Classic Summer League. He ended up with a mere 5 points, going 1-8 from the field. Max will have to do better if he hopes for any minutes in LA.

If so, neither of these stories teams is heavily invested in building up the future. But both are fielding rosters of hopefuls hoping to defy the odds and squad spots.

Does anyone have what it takes? Tune in to find out.