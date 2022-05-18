How to Watch Teal Swan Documentary ‘The Deep End’ Online

Controversial spiritual teacher Teal Swan is the focus of Freeoform’s newest documentary series, “The Deep End,” which premieres Wednesday, May 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Freeform channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Deep End” online:

‘The Deep End’ Preview

Play

The Deep End | Official Trailer | Freeform The revealing truth inside a spiritual empire. Watch Freeform’s new documentary series The Deep End. Premieres May 18 on Freeform, stream on Hulu May 19. The four-part series is directed by Jon Kasbe, produced by Bits Sola, and executive produced by The Documentary Group’s Tom Yellin and Gabrielle Tenenbaum. What to watch next: more of… 2022-05-11T21:54:19Z

This four-part docuseries is an “arresting and provocative exploration” that takes viewers “inside the world of one of today’s most controversial spiritual teachers and her dedicated followers,” according to the Freeform press release.

It continues, “Filmed over three years with unprecedented access, it is an unflinching portrayal of the incredible lengths people will go to in their search for connection.”

The docu-series follows Teal Swan, who founded Teal Eye LLC in 2012 as a way to “carry out [her] vision for this earth,” according to its website.

Her business model is described thusly:

Let me tell you how this works. Let’s say someone has developed a cost effective way to get health food into school, but they do not have the money to start the program and no one is paying attention to them yet. Teal Eye will umbrella them, help fund their idea and help them get the attention that their endeavor needs. The people, who thought up the idea, will make their money directly from their particular idea. The only risk they take, is believing in their idea enough to really take a chance at making it work. Like any normal investor, Teal Eye will be making a small percentage of the income that they generate. That money will then be turned around and go towards other programs, centers or ideas; and process repeats itself.

She goes on to write, “It is true that we could change this society by ‘going off the gridg as many conscious spiritual individuals choose to do. But because of where most people are in their lives today and because of how plugged into the system most of us are, this will not happen in large enough numbers to make a difference. So, a better way of going about it is to stay connected enough to the machine to become an important part of the machine, and then to change the machine from within.”

Swan says that she is a survivor of severe childhood abuse and that she wants to inspire people “towards truth, authenticity, freedom, and joy.” She operates a retreat center in Costa Rica.

The docu-series premiere episode is called “The Lost Toys” and its description reads, “At a time when people are longing for connection, a leading spiritual teacher and her millions of devoted followers are on a mission to end human suffering — but at what cost?”

Then on May 25 comes episode two, titled “The Safe Place.” Its description reads, “Facing a barrage of criticism from the outside world, the Inner Circle hires a private investigator to disprove the allegations as a new member enters their fold.”

“The Deep End” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Freeform.