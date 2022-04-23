Where to Watch Texas Tech Spring Game

Texas Tech will play its first spring game under new head coach Joey McGuire on Saturday, April 23.

The game (1:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch the Texas Tech spring game live on ESPN+:

Texas Tech Spring Game 2022 Preview

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire looks to build on the Red Raiders’ 7-6 season in 2021, capped by a 34-7 rout of Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl.

“Every day is like the best day of my life. We’ve got such great kids. We’ve got such great administration,” McGuire told KLBK’s Arielle Schafer. The fan base has been incredible to me and my family and the coaches, and so really exciting. Players are buying in, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

The Red Raiders have a competition at quarterback between Donovan Smith and Tyler Shough. Smith played in nine games last season and threw for 1,181 yards and seven touchdowns. Shough had 872 yards and six touchdowns in four games last season.

Texas Tech has a solid core of receivers with Myles Price, J.J. Sparkman, Loic Fouonji, and Xavier White. Price had 533 yards and two touchdowns last year. Sparkman averaged 12.3 yards per catch, Fouonji averaged 21 yards per reception, and Xavier White tallied 443 yards of total offense.

Defensively, the Red Raiders have experience in the secondary with Adrian Frye, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Malik Dunlap and Marquis Waters. At linebacker, the Red Raiders will need to fill the voids left by Colin Schooler and Riko Jeffers.