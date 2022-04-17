How to Watch ‘The First Lady’ Streaming Online for Free

An absolute star-studded cast headlined by Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson makes Showtime’s new anthology series “The First Lady” a must-watch event.

The show premieres on Sunday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “The First Lady” streaming live or on-demand online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch “The First Lady” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The First Lady” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The First Lady” live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

‘The First Lady’ Preview





Play



The First Lady (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME A revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves deep into the Ladies’ personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the… 2022-02-17T16:57:58Z

This new anthology drama series follows the lives of three of the United States’ most famous First Ladies — Michelle Obama, played by Viola Davis, Eleanor Roosevelt, played by Gillian Anderson, and Betty Ford, played by Michelle Pfeiffer. The series purports to be a “revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. The series also stars Kiefer Sutherland as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt; Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning will portray Susan Elizabeth Ford, the only daughter and youngest child of President Gerald and Betty Ford; as a teenager in the White House during the tumultuous mid-70’s, she often introduced progressive ideas to the presidential family. Regina Taylor will play Marian Robinson, Jayme Lawson will play a young Michelle Obama, and Lily Rabe will play Lorena “Hick” Hickock.

“Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself.” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., in a statement. “’The First Lady’ fits perfectly within the SHOWTIME wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series.”

The premiere episode is called “The White House” and its description reads, “Eleanor commits to Franklin’s uncertain political future; Betty unexpectedly becomes second lady upon Jerry’s nomination; Michelle wrestles with the consequences of Barack becoming the first Black president of the United States.”

Then on April 24 comes episode two, titled “Voices Carry.” Its description reads, “Eleanor presses Franklin to act more boldly against the Great Depression; after Nixon’s resignation, Betty becomes first lady days before a scheduled state dinner; Michelle faces opposition from members of Barack’s transition team.”

“The First Lady” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.