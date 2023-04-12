How to Watch Thunder vs Pelicans Play-In Game Online for Free

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference play-in game on Wednesday, April 12 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Thunder vs Pelicans streaming live online:

Thunder vs Pelicans Preview

The winner of this game will face the loser of the play-in matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth overall seed.

The Pelicans finished their season on a low note, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 113-108 on April 9. Brandon Ingram finished with a game-high 42 points, while CJ McCollum added 23 and Trey Murphy scored 20 in the loss. After going up 30-18 in the first quarter, New Orleans was outscored in every quarter after that.

“What we can get out of this is being more disciplined. We know exactly where we messed up. We know exactly where we’ve got to attack. We’ve just got to go do it,” Ingram said after the loss. “We’ve got two more games to win to get into the playoffs. I don’t know how everybody feels, but I’m excited about the opportunity we have. We get to show everyone what we’ve got. I trust our guys to respond well.”

On the other side, the Thunder won their final two games of the season, beating the Utah Jazz, 114-98 on April 6 before handling the Memphis Grizzlies in the season finale, 115-100. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is netting 31.4 points per game, which is ranked fourth in the NBA. He’ll be a key player for the Pelicans to keep in check if they want to win this game.

Zion Williamson, who hasn’t played since January, is expected to miss the game — and the entirety of the playoffs — due to injury. Initially, OKC thought he might be able to return in time for a playoff run, but that’s not the case.

“When you prepare for a series, you have to acknowledge the seven-game nature of it,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said, via The Oklahoman. “There’s an element of rolling out a gameplan in Game 1, knowing that you’re not going to end where you start, when you’re in a series, and neither is your opponent, from tactical purposes or rotations. Whereas a one-game and done, you end where you start. I would say that’s the biggest thing that changes is just the mindset of it. We’re going to treat it like another game. We’re going to put another gameplan out there. Make sure that our guys are really clear on it. We have two days to prepare, then throw our best punch.”

New Orleans won the regular season series against Oklahoma City, 3-1.