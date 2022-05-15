‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ 2022 Streaming: How to Watch for Free

Get your tissues ready for “The Time Traveler’s Wife” TV adaptation, which premieres Sunday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch new episodes of “The Time Traveler’s Wife” via HBO Max after they air on HBO, but HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, so here are some other options for watching “The Time Traveler’s Wife” online:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO Max is available as an add-on to any of the packages (if you’re planning on keeping it long-term, you can get three months of HBO Max for free if you add it to “Choice” or above), and you can select any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Time Traveler’s Wife” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch "The Time Traveler's Wife" on the HBO Max app (use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO/HBO Max is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “The Time Traveler’s Wife” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch "The Time Traveler's Wife" on the HBO Max app (use your Hulu credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Preview

The Time Traveler's Wife | Official Trailer | HBO Every moment matters. Based on the best-selling novel, #TheTimeTravelersWife premieres May 15 on HBO Max. ABOUT HBO HBO is home to the shows and films that everyone is talking about, from groundbreaking series and documentaries to the biggest blockbuster movies. SUBSCRIBE TO HBO Subscribe to the official HBO Channel for the latest on your favorite… 2022-04-21T15:59:53Z

This TV adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s 2003 novel and 2009 feature film of the same name stars “Game of Thrones” alum Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire and “Downton Abbey” alum Theo James as Henry DeTamble, a married couple whose romance is complicated by time travel. Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez co-star.

The premiere episode is called “Episode 1” and its description reads, “Adapted by Steven Moffat from the beloved novel of the same name and directed by David Nutter, ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ follows the intricate and magical love story between Clare (Leslie) and Henry (James), and a marriage with a problem… time travel.”

In a press release, Moffat called it a “story of loss,” but don’t mistake it for a tragedy.

“This is a story of loss but it’s not a tragedy,” said Moffet. “It’s about a time traveler but it’s not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry’s time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love — but not necessarily in that order.”

In an interview with TV Insider, Leslie explains how Henry and Clare keep meeting in different times due to his situation.

“[Henry]’s always had this pivotal role in her life as a figure of love and hope,” said Leslie. “And then, as she grows up, we see that she is constantly juggling these two scenarios in her life. Who is she when Henry is around? And then, who is she when Henry has disappeared? And I just found that very, very interesting to play.”

“I love the juxtaposition between young and old, because I’m in the middle,” added James. “I’m 37, and I play Henry as an impulsive, young, full-of-himself, mid-20s and late-20s man. And then I play an early-40s, mid-40s version of him. And so, in a way, it’s great that I’m in between, because I could just about be able to connect with him myself. I’m young enough to remember my stupid self, and the mistakes I made, and the cockiness, and the dumb, impulsive decisions. And I’m old enough to imagine a more settled sense of self, hopefully, a little bit longer in the tooth, and a little more thoughtful with my actions.”

The original film starred Rachel McAdams and Erin Bana.

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” premieres Sunday, May 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.