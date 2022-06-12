Tony Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 75th annual Tony Awards are airing live on Sunday, June 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT times on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Tony Awards online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the 2022 Tony Awards live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Tony Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Tony Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the 2022 Tony Awards live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Tony Awards 2022 Preview

Play

Video Video related to tony awards 2022 live stream: how to watch online 2022-06-12T18:00:31-04:00

The 2022 Tony Awards are actually a four-hour extravaganza, starting with an hour of content hosted by stars Darren Criss and Julianne Hough at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Paramount Plus, before host Ariana DeBose takes over on CBS for the three-hour awards show broadcast.

The star-studded lineup of presenters and performers include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

“The evening will feature performances by this year’s Tony Award-nominated musicals, including ‘A Strange Loop,’ ‘Company,’ ‘Girl from the North Country,’ ‘MJ,’ ‘Mr. Saturday Night,” ‘Music Man,’ ‘Paradise Square’ and ‘SIX.’ Also taking the stage to help celebrate this extraordinary night will be Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical ‘Spring Awakening,'” according to the CBS press release.

“A Strange Loops” leads all Tony nominees with 11, followed by “MJ” and “Paradise Square” with 10 apiece, “Company” with nine, “The Lehman Trilogy” and “SIX: The Musical” with eight each, and “Girl From the North Country” and “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf” with seven each.

Notable acting nominees include David Morse, Sam Rockwell, Ruth Negga, Mary-Louise Parker, Billy Crystal, Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, Mare Winningham, Alfie Allen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Williams, Uzo Aduba, Rachel Dratch, Phylicia Rashad, Julie White, and Patti LuPone.

In addition to the broadcast, CBS is offering audio description of the show for the visually impaired for the first time ever.

The press release reads, “The addition of audio description, which provides audio-narrated descriptions of a program’s key visual elements, ensures that viewers who are blind and low vision will be able to take in all the action occurring on the screen, and provides a much richer experience of the event. The audio description will be provided on the Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) channel by industry leaders VITAC and Audio Eyes.”

The 75th annual Tony Awards are airing live on Sunday, June 12 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific times on CBS.