How to Watch Tulane vs Cincinnati Football Game Online for Free

The No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2, 6-1 in the AAC) host the No. 19 Tulane Green Wave (9-2, 6-1 AAC) at Nippert Stadium on Friday, November 25.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Tulane vs Cincinnati streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tulane vs Cincinnati live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Tulane vs Cincinnati live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Tulane vs Cincinnati live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tulane vs Cincinnati live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in a few markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Tulane vs Cincinnati live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials if you don’t have that.

Tulane vs Cincinnati Preview

The winners of this game get the right to host the the American Athletic Conference regular season championship on December 3.

A huge question mark looms over this one, however, as Cincinnati is still unsure whether Ben Bryant or Evan Prater will get the start at quarterback. Bryant hurt his foot in the first half last week in the team’s 23-3 victory over Temple, so Tulane has been preparing to face either QB all week.

Bryant completed 9-of-18 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown before going down with the foot injury. Prater was solid in relief, going 12-17 for 127 yards.

“I don’t know if there’s going to be a whole lot of [practice] reps this week for Ben” Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell said about the situation at QB. “But he’s played a lot of ball, and if we get to the game-time situation and he’s able to do it, then we can go that direction.”

“It is a little different,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said, via Nola.com. “We’ll see what happens when they come out there. I’ve had games where I thought a guy wasn’t playing and he plays. Same thing the other way. But (Bryant and Prater) are quite a bit different in terms of what they do and what their makeup is at quarterback.”

The Green Wave are coming off a 59-24 win over SMU last weekend. Tulane running back Tyjae Spears racked up 121 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, averaging 9.3 yards per carry. Quarterback Michael Pratt went 9-14 for 141 yards and three passing touchdowns, also adding 70 yards rushing and three scores on the ground in the victory.

In addition to hosting the AAC title game, the winner here will get better positioning to be in the New Year’s Six bowl, so there’s a great deal at stake. The Green Wave are 4-0 on the road this season, and the Bearcats currently have a 32-game winning streak at Nippert Stadium, so something’s gotta give in this one.

Both teams are allowing 19 points a game on defense, so this is about as evenly matched as it gets. “Obviously, this week is huge,” Fickell said. “It’s for everything and for all the marbles. This is the start of the championship. This is what we prepare for. This is what we envision. This is the one goal – that we don’t talk about – that we have when we start camp. And it’s senior day.”