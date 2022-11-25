How to Watch UCLA-Cal Game Online for Free

The California Golden Bears and UCLA Bruins meet in a post-Thanksgiving rivalry showdown on Friday, November 25.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

UCLA vs California Preview

Eighteenth-ranked UCLA (8-3) takes on Cal (4-7) in a critical late-season rivalry matchup on Friday.

The Bruins seeks to rebound from losses to USC and Arizona while Cal looks to play spoiler. UCLA has won the past two matchups in the rivalry, but Cal hasn’t lost three-straight in the series since 2015.

Cal snapped its six-game losing streak on November 19 with a 27-20 win over Stanford. Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 280 yards and a touchdown versus two interceptions.

Plummer notably played his best game of the season two weeks prior against then-No. 9 USC with 406 yards passing and three touchdowns versus a pick. He has 2,801 yards and 17 touchdowns versus nine interceptions this season.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson also fared well against USC. He threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns versus three interceptions. Overall, he has 2,694 yards and 24 touchdowns versus seven interceptions for the season.

Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet has been tough to stop all season. Charbonnet has 1,240 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns, and he has 33 receptions for 299 yards.

Cal’s run defense gives up 131.2 yards per game, which the Golden Bears will need to improve on against the Bruins. The Golden Bears also give up 287.7 yards passig per game, which could bode well for Thompson-Robinson and company.

Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott could help keep the defense off the field. Ott has 842 yards rushing and eight touchdowns amid a 5.4 yards per carry average.

UCLA’s defense has some struggles with the run amid 129.4 yards allowed per contest. The Bruins also gavie up 274 yards per game.

Cal will need to be wary of UCAL linebacker Laiatu Latu. He has 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 33 tackles this season.

Likewise, Bruins linebacker JonJon Vaughns could also give the Golden Bears trouble. He has two interceptions, four pass deflections, and 48 tackles this fall.

Cal likewise has some playmakers on defense. Linebacker Myles Jerrigan and defensive end Xavier Carlton have four sacks apiece. Safety Daniel Scott has three interceptions and a forced fumble.