How to Watch UNC vs Arkansas Baseball Online for Free

Arguably the hottest ticket town features North Carolina facing Arkansas in the NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regionals, beginning on Saturday, June 11.

Game 1 (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN, while Game 2 (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET) and Game 3 (if necessary) will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every game of the UNC vs Arkansas super regional online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

UNC vs Arkansas Baseball Preview

The North Carolina-Arkansas matchup created an uproar this week on social media over UNC not offering tickets to the general public, which Sports Illustrate’s All Hogs highlighted.

Attention can turn to play on the field instead, starting first game on Saturday in a best-of-three game series for a spot in College World Series. Arkansas beat Oklahoma State in two of three games to reach the Super Regionals. North Carolina fell to VCU in regional play but bounced back to win twice and advance.

UNC’s biggest loss arguably came in the dugout during the regionals when head coach Scott Forbes got ejected after arguing a call in the 4-3 loss to VCU on June 4. Forbes served a two-game suspension during the regionals because of the incident.

“That was a bad feeling, and I was just mad at myself because, really, you have to control your own emotions,” Forbes said via the Times-News’ Adam Smith. “I definitely didn’t agree with what happened, but I had to live with it.”

“And I did have to think, ‘OK, this is going to be a learning experience, and I sure hope I don’t have to watch us lose at home.’ But I had a really great feeling after we found a way to beat Georgia. I was like, ‘OK, that’s the big one. This team, as hot as we’ve been offensively, I think we can score a lot of runs and get to Monday,'” Forbes added.

Now, UNC will look to score runs against an Arkansas pitching staff that has a 4.14 ERA. The Tar Heels also need to slow down the Razorbacks’ bats, which scored 44 runs in four games during regionals.

These are the kind of games you came to Arkansas for. pic.twitter.com/ZHjqgkFUWG — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 11, 2022

“Well we’ve tried to do the best we can to find out as much as we can about North Carolina and just what I’m getting out of it is first off, they’re hot,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said via SiriusXM Radio. “You know they get off to a little bit of a slow start in league play and when their backs were pinned against the wall probably a month ago, they fought their way out of it.”

UNC averages .288 as a team at the plate and scores 6.9 runs per game. The Tar Heels pitching staff has a 4.16 ERA.

“We know that it’s gonna be a super challenge for us,” Van Horn added via SiriusXM. “We’re an underdog. I think we’re OK with that right now. And we’re gonna have to play our best week of baseball if we’re gonna win this series.”