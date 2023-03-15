USA vs Colombia World Baseball Classic Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States closes out pool play at the 2023 World Baseball Classic with a matchup against Colombia on Wednesday night, March 15 at Chase Field.

The game (10 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

USA vs Colombia WBC Preview

The final day of the round-robin pool play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic should be a real barn burner because Team USA is playing to advance out of pool C, while in the other game, Canada and Mexico are battling it out for the other advancing spot.

So far, Team USA is 2-1 in pool play, having beaten Great Britain and Canada but having lost to Mexico. Colombia beat Mexico but lost to Great Britain and Canada, leaving them at 1-2. It doesn’t look like they have a chance to advance because Great Britain and Canada hold the tiebreakers over Colombia due to having beat them head to head.

Team USA rebounded nicely on March 13 after the 11-5 drubbing by Mexico on March 12. They beat Canada 12-1 on the back of Mike Trout’s home run, three RBIs, two runs scored and two walks and pitcher Lance Lynn only allowing one run over five innings.

Trout told the MLB Network in a postgame interview that they had to stop putting so much pressure on themselves and just have fun with it.

“You know what, obviously it was a big game last night [against Mexico], but we had to come turn the page. Lance went out there and got us scoreless innings and we got nine in the first, so that was pretty good,” said Trout.

He continued, “Sometimes you want to press a little bit, all of us were pressing a little bit. We just gotta go out there and be ourselves. That’s the big thing with baseball, you [can’t] put too much pressure on yourself – you know, just go out there and have some fun. That’s what we tell ourselves, you know, be yourself, just go out there and just dominate. It was fun tonight.”

When asked how they relaxed after the loss to Mexico, Trout said that the funniest guy in the locker room is definitely outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

“It’s gotta be Schwarber. Schwarber’s the funniest dude I ever met. He keeps everybody loose. We got a group chat going, it’s pretty funny,” said Trout.

He also said that playing in the World Baseball Classic is even more fun than he ever imagined it would be.

“This is the most fun I’ve had on a baseball field in a while. I’m enjoying this. Obviously, when I signed up, I was really excited, but being here in front of the crowd chanting U-S-A in the ninth inning and you know, hitting a homer and seeing the guys all fired up in the dugout, it means a lot to me,” said Trout.

The U.S. vs Colombia round-robin game kicks off on Wednesday, March 15 at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1.