USA vs El Salvador Live Stream: How to Watch Online

El Salvador and the USMNT will face off in a CONCACAF Nations League battle over at the Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador on Tuesday.

In the United States, the match (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs El Salvador online:

El Salvador vs USA Preview

Both teams face off for the first time in Nations League competition and they will do so at the cauldron known as the Estadio Cuscatlán. It will be the first time since they faced off in the frigid conditions of Columbus, Ohio.

Coming into this match, the US know that the level of competition will increase significantly compared to the opposition they faced against Grenada.

For El Salvador, this is a good tournament to be able to compete in and start to once again find the ideal players for their next World Cup cycle where the odds of qualification are very high. The reason for this is because they will not have to compete for spots with Canada, Mexico and their rivals on Tuesday.

La Selecta were unable to truly establish an early advantage after their first win against Grenada followed by a draw against the Spice Boyz. Despite that, the home side lead Group D standings with 4 points. El Salvador assistant Efrain Burgos spoke about the match that both teams will play and said: “We know the United States, we know the quality of players they have. We are prepared to counteract all their power”.

For the United States, this is the second match in the defense of their title. More importantly, it is a chance for Gregg Berhalter to continue to give players some continuity. There is no doubt that the Stars and Stripes are favorites to win Group D. A win in San Salvador would put them in first place keeping in mind they would still have a match pending against the Central Americans back home.

For the Americans, to go back to the US with an advantage would be great. One has to keep in mind that the Americans have not lost in their own backyard in 19 matches.

The US come into this match with everyone at their disposal and it should not be a surprise that Berhalter decides to use the best lineup possible for this encounter to make sure that they establish their supremacy in the group as quickly as possible.

El Salvador Probable XI: Mario González, Bryan Tamacas, Ronald Rodríguez, Roberto Domínguez, Alexander Larín; Brian Landaverde, Narciso Orellana, Joaquín Rivas, Jairo Henríquez, Enrico Hernández; Nelson Bonilla

USMNT Probable XI: Matt Turner, DeAndre Yedlin, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKinnie, Christian Pulisic, Jesús Ferreira, Tim Weah