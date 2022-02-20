How to Watch USA vs New Zealand Women’s Soccer Online for Free

The USWNT will face New Zealand in Matchday 2 of the SheBelieves Cup in Carson, California. This is the first time they face off since the reigning world champs hammered the Kiwis 6-1 in the Tokyo Olympics in Saltama.

USWNT vs New Zealand Preview

The new-look USWNT looks to continue their winning ways as they face New Zealand on Sunday. Vlatko Andonovski is looking at new names with the focus being solely on the entire process to get ready to defend their crown in 2023.

Yet the opener on Thursday against the Czech Republic where they ended up in a scoreless stalemate saw that the team is still green and there is still lots of work to do before. They did outshoot their opponents and attacked on a persistent basis all while extending their unbeaten streak in their own backyard to a whopping 63 games.

There were quite a few young players that made their debut. The most ballyhooed of them all was Trinity Rodman, who came in the 61st minute to replace Mallory Pugh. At just 19, Rodman is the first teenager to earn a cap for the USWNT since Tierna Davidson in 2018. She is also the fourth teenager to be capped by the USWNT since 2010, joining players such as Lindsey Horan and Pugh. Rodman is also the 11th player to earn a cap under head coach Vlatko Andonovski and the seventh player to debut for the USA in its last three games

Only two players on this squad have more than 100 caps coming into this tournament- Becky Sauerbrunn and Kelley O’Hara- and they look to offer lots of leadership and experience to a new group of players that look to start to establish their footprint on the national team. For Sauerbrunn, it ended up being a historic night as she 12th USWNT player in history to reach the 200 cap mark.

New Zealand comes into this match with a desire to bounce back after losing to Iceland 1-0. All it took was a goal 48 seconds into the match to make the difference in the world. Former Portland Thorns players Dagný Brynjarsdóttir scored off a set piece to establish themselves on the scoresheet. New Zealand were bereft of ideas and were not able to complicate goalkeeper Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir until the 48th minute of play.

For New Zealand, this tournament is one that they will use to measure themselves and start to prepare fully as they look to be protagonists in next year’s World Cup as co-hosts alongside Australia.

Both teams will them travel to Frisco, Texas to play in the final round of this competition as the USWNT will face Iceland and New Zealand will lock horns with the Czech Republic.