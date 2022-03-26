Villanova vs Houston Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Villanova meets Houston on Saturday, March 26, for a spot in the Final Four.

The game (6:09 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Villanova vs Houston Preview

Villanova looks to get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2018 while Houston looks to make it back-to-back Final Four appearances.

“We play physical,” Houston senior forward Fabian White Jr. said according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski. “In practice, we barely call fouls. We dive on the floor, barely lose the ball in practice. That’s just our culture.”

Houston took down No. 1 seed Arizona 72-60 on Thursday, March 24, to advance to the Elite Eight. Villanova meanwhile beat Michigan to make the Elite Eight. The Wildcats found a way to mitigate Michigan’s NBA draft prospect post player Hunter Dickinson’s impact on the game. Dickinson posted a double double of 15 points and 15 rebounds.

“We didn’t run into anybody anywhere like Hunter Dickinson,” Wildcats head coach Jay Wright said according to the New York Times’ Alanis Thames and Billy Witz. “Man, this dude is a handful. He’s got size, girth, strength, skill, intelligence, competitiveness. We run into some good ones in the middle, but I think he’s the best we’ve run into this year.”

Villanova will face a strong offensive team in Houston. The Cougars average 75.7 points per game, and their offensive rebound with 13.3 per game, eighth in the country, gives themselves frequent second opportunities.

Kyler Edwards leads the Cougars in scoring with 14.1 points per game. Fabian White averages 12.8 per contest, and the Cougars have another three players averaging 10.1 points per night or better. That list includes Josh Carlton, Taze Moore, and Jamal Shead.