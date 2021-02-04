Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The crowds will be thinner at the usually raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open this week, but the leaderboard is expected to be crowded with a bevy of big names teeing up.

The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday through Sunday) and NBC (Saturday and Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch daily, comprehensive coverage (featured groups, featured holes) of the Waste Management Phoenix Open through the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts, as it has all-day coverage for all four rounds of the tournament:

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you want to watch a live stream of the TV broadcasts, you can watch NBC (live in most markets), Golf Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can try for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games and events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Another option for the TV broadcasts, you can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), Golf Channel and 90-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV’s “Choice” package. Plus, HBO Max and NBA League Pass are both included at no cost, and you try it out for free with a 14-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If you’re looking for weekend coverage, you can watch featured holes on Saturday and Sunday live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ is a streaming service that will have live coverage of two featured holes on Saturday and Sunday of every PGA Tour event in 2021, as well college basketball, UFC, international soccer, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Saturday and Sunday live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), Golf Channel and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue plus Sports Extra bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with those channels, plus you can get $10 off the first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021 Preview

A stop that is usually one of the rowdiest on tour will be a little more subdued this year, with the Waste Management Phoenix limiting the gate to about 5,000 people per day. That’s a big change for the tournament that set a record with 719,179 people attending in 2019.

That being said, there are still storylines aplenty for the Arizona event. That includes the return of Justin Thomas. Thomas used a homophobic slur at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and said he went through a training program following the incident.

“It’s an ongoing process really,” Thomas told reporters. “I don’t expect to be a totally and completely different person now than I was then. It’s just like my golf game. I’m continuing to try to progress and get better each and every day and each and every week. … I mean, clearly it’s been a distraction. But the biggest thing that I’ve learned from it is that I made a mistake and that I have a tremendous opportunity to learn and grow from it, just like I do in my golf game, just like I do in my everyday life. This is a part of my everyday life, and I have the opportunity to try to turn this into a positive and learn and grow from it as much as I possibly can.”

This year’s event also marks the debut of Rory McIlroy, who had stayed away previously.

“I haven’t won in 15 months, but I think I’ve played good enough golf to win or to at least challenge, which I have done a few times,” McIlroy said. “And, yeah, could take something like a new venue this week or a reenergizing with a few fans here that gets me over the line.”

Odds to win

Jon Rahm 7-1

Justin Thomas 8-1

Xander Schauffele 11-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Webb Simpson 16-1

Daniel Berger 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 22-1

Harris English 28-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Rickie Fowler 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Will Zalatoris 45-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Ryan Palmer 45-1

Gary Woodland 45-1

Matthew Wolff 45-1

Billy Horschel 50-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Si-Woo Kim 60-1

Russell Henley 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Max Homa 70-1

Henrik Norlander 70-1

Cameron Champ 70-1

Sam Burns 70-1

Carlos Ortiz 70-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Jordan Spieth 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Brendan Steele 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Sebastian Munoz 90-1

Adam Long 100-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1