How to Watch Alabama vs Middle Tennessee Live Stream for Free

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) head to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 2 to take on the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

The game will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Middle Tennessee vs Alabama live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad and Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages with SEC Network included in "Choice" and up, with a free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Middle Tennessee vs Alabama live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad and Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Sling TV is another streaming service option. SEC Network is included in the "Sling Orange + Sports Extra" bundle:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Middle Tennessee vs Alabama live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad and Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

MTSU vs Alabama Football 2023 Preview

The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide had a balanced squad last season, averaging 41.1 points per game in offense, while surrendering 18.2 points per game on the defensive side. Alabama finished with an 11-2 mark, which, by its standards, is less than optimal.

The Tide will kick their season off against a Blue Raiders squad that scored 28.8 points per game on offense while giving up 27.7 points per game on the defensive side.

All eyes will be on Alabama’s first-year starter Jalen Milroe, who finished with 297 passing yards on 31-of-53 attempts, tossing five touchdowns and three interceptions in limited opportunities as a backup last season.

“I think Jalen has made a significant amount of improvement,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said about his QB. “I think he’s more comfortable in the pocket. He has more confidence in the way he executes and the way he plays. He’s been more consistent in the way he’s played and I think that’s going to be the key.”

Bama is the clear favorite here, but don’t expect Saban and company to overlook MTSU.

“Middle Tennessee, they won eight games last year,” Saban said. “They beat a Top 25 team in Miami. They won a bowl game against San Diego State. Rick Stockstill’s been there for a long time. He’s done a really good job. They’ve got a great offensive scheme in terms of how they do things, the problems that they create. So it’s going to be challenging for our players from that standpoint. They’re a very aggressive defensive team. A lot of stunts. A lot of blitzes. A lot of negative plays. So it’s a very challenging preparation.”

One thing to watch will be the turnover battle. Last year, the Blue Raiders forced 30 total turnovers, and if MTSU can force a few uncharacteristic mistakes out of Alabama, it can stay in this game. Otherwise, it may not be close.