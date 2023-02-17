How to Watch 2023 Daytona 500 Without Cable

It’s time once again from one of the biggest sporting events of the year, the Daytona 500.

The race (Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Daytona 500 streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Daytona 500 live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Daytona 500 live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Daytona 500 live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Daytona 500 live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Daytona 500 live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Daytona 500 2023 Preview

Coming to you live from the Daytona International Speedway in Florida is the annual Daytona 500, one of the premier NASCAR races of the season. THis marks the 42nd year in a row that the Daytona 500 has opened the NASCAR season. Additionally, 2023 is NASCAR’s milestone 75th anniversary season.

For those who are lucky enough to attend in person, the Daytona International Speedway promises, “Guests at Daytona are guaranteed to experience edge-of-your-seat excitement in a state-of-the-art motorsports facility with amenities that include more than 101,500 seats, thousands of premium club seats, 40 escalators and 17 elevators, 60 luxury suites, social ‘neighborhoods’ and three concourse levels that span the nearly mile-long frontstretch.”

NASCAR has also announced that for the fourth time, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will once again service as “the last-chance, cutoff race for the playoffs” on Saturday, August 26. That race in 2022 ended in dramatic fashion when driver Austin Dillon “held off furious challenges by a host of drivers to take the final spot in the Cup Series Playoffs.”

“The energy and excitement of our 2022 DAYTONA 500 and Coke Zero Sugar 400 was unprecedented,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher in a statement. “And we expect even more in 2023. Fans will get to be a part of the pageantry of the season-opening Great American Race, as well as all of our events as part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, and we will have more experiences for families and friends alike to enjoy.

“The excitement for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 continues to be at an all-time high, especially with the introduction of NASCAR’s Next Gen car as the sport has produced a record number of winners. The pressure to get into the playoffs is immense. Just ask Austin Dillon, who has been able to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and punch his ticket to this year’s playoffs. We can’t wait for that same level of excitement in 2023.”

NASCAR has released the list of 42 drivers that will compete in the 2023 Daytona 500, ranging from 20-year-old Ty Gibbs to 47-year-old Jimmie Johnson.

The drivers are: Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Corey LaJoie, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chandler Smith, Chase Briscoe, Riley Herbst, A.J. Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Harrison Burton, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Justin Haley, Michael McDowell, Zane Smith, Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece, Noah Gragson, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman, Conor Daly, Cody Ware, Ty Gibbs, Austin Hill, Travis Pastrana, Ty Dillon, B.J. McLeod, Jimmie Johnson, and Daniel Suarez.

The 2023 Daytona 500 airs live on Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.