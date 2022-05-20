Where to Watch Florida vs Canisius Softball Regional Today

Florida faces Canisius in an otherwise Power Five conference-heavy regional in Gainesville, Florida, on Friday, May 20.

Florida vs Canisius Softball Preview

Florida (43-16), the No. 14 seed, leads off with Canisius (32-16) for the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The Gators host its regional, which features three schools from Power Five conferences. Florida will face either Wisconsin (28-19) or Georgia Tech (37-16) on Saturday. Winning teams from Friday’s games will face off on Saturday, and the losing teams will compete to stave off elimination. Tournament play continues on Sunday with the deciding games for who will advance to the Super Regionals.

Despite 43 wins, Florida’s season has been up and down according to Gator Sports’ Ainslie Lee.

“This isn’t the kind of team that’s going to win every game,” Gators head coach Tim Walton said via Lee. “That being said, this is the kind of team that can win a championship easily if they believe in it and come together and we get hot and do some things. This is the kind of team, in my mind, that has the ability to beat anybody. We can beat anybody.”

Canisius head coach Kim Griffin expects the same for her team. She believes her players can compete with talent from the SEC, Big Ten, and ACC this weekend.

“One is enjoy every moment, they worked really hard to get here and two that if we play our game we can beat anybody. So not to just go in there with an attitude of being happy to be there being ready to compete,” Griffin said via WIVB’s Heather Prusak.

Florida has a strong infield on defense, Lee noted, led by fifth-year senior Hannah Adams at second base. Adams recently made the SEC All-Tournament Team.

“Just being able to look from the dugout out to the person out at second base who understands the coverages, understands the scouting report, understands the pitches, the pitcher out on the mound and the situation of the game,” Walton said via Lee. “Huge [relief] for me to be able to have that.”

Canisius has a solid pitcher in sophomore Megan Geise, who won the MAAC tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.

“Megan has just been on fire throughout the whole season. She’s consistent, even when she doesn’t have her best she’s still able to be creative and be consistent on the mound so her presence, her confidence, her composure is championship level,” Griffin said via Prusak.

Florida reached the Super Regionals last year as the No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament but fell to Georgia.

Gainesville (Fla.) Regional

Friday’s Games

Game 1: Wisconsin (28-19) vs. Georgia Tech (37-16), 2 p.m.

Game 2: Canisius (32-16) vs. No. 14 seed Florida (43-16), 4:30 p.m.

Winner’s Bracket and Loser’s Bracket Games (3-7) Continue on Saturday and Sunday.