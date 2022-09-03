How to Watch South Carolina vs Georgia State Football

Shane Beamer and South Carolina get an interesting test to open the 2022 college football season on Saturday, as the Gamecocks host a Georgia State team coming off its best season since making the leap to FBS in 2013.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Georgia State vs South Carolina:

Georgia State vs South Carolina Preview

In the first-ever meeting between these two programs, the South Carolina Gamecocks are favored to win by almost two touchdowns over the Georgia State Panthers.

Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott is returning to South Carolina after having been on the coaching staff from 2010-2016, which he said in his pre-game press conference is “going to be thrilling,” via 247 Sports.

“Walking back into Williams-Brice and to be on the other sideline is something that I have never had to do, to be honest with you,” Elliott said. “It is going to be thrilling. It is going to be awesome. Going back in there and playing the University of South Carolina. Grew up 25 miles away. A lot of games that I watched there. A lot of games that I have won there. Won a state championship there. Now, we are taking our team, the Georgia State Panthers, back there to open up our season. That is going to be hopefully a great night.”

Elliott also addressed the Order of the Palmetto that he was awarded in August by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, saying he was “so humbled” to be given the highest civilian honor one can receive in the state.

“Really, I am speechless to be honest with you. Such an honor. Governor Henry McMaster. I sit here and I am just humbled by it. I have had a pretty decent career in athletics and the game of football. Some other things have led to probably that award. I am just speechless. I think it is the highest honor any civilian of South Carolina can receive. To be honest with you, to have received that is incredible,” said Elliott.

In his own press conference, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said that they are “super excited” to finally get to play another team after practicing so long in the offseason.

“Awesome to finally be in game week,” Beamer said. “It has been a long month of practicing against each other so super excited to now get to the chance to compete against another team. Going back to last week, it was a really good week for us. Our mock game week where we simulated everything that we would do during a normal game week. Capped that off with a Friday afternoon practice where we simulated a game and every scenario that you could think of. Pregame warmups, halftime organization. All the different scenarios that come up during the game and in the games. Things like to that as well trying to be as prepared as possible for this upcoming Saturday.”

The Georgia State at South Carolina game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on the SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.