How to Watch the Indianapolis 500 Without Cable

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The race (12:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and you want a free option, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Indy 500 streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Indy 500 live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Indy 500 live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Indy 500 live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Indy 500 live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Indy 500 Preview

As always, the 200-lap race will be 2.5-miles (4.02-kilometers) and there will be 33 drivers competing this year. There will be eleven rows with three drivers in each row, with nine former winners of the race competing in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

The forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s, so the weather shouldn’t be a factor. Academy Award winning actor Adam Driver will wave the green flag, while Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Jewel will sing the national anthem.

Chip Ganassi Racing, with Honda cars driven by Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato and Alex Palou, among others, is the favorite to win. Palou clocked the fastest pole position speed in history (234.217 mph) and will be starting from the pole in row 1, with Felix Rosenqvist (Chevrolet) and Rinus VeeKay (Chevrolet) also in the row.

While Palou is the favorite, Santino Ferrucci, who will be in row two in the fourth overall spot, is one underdog to watch. “If everything just runs its course normally and there’s no wild hiccups for anybody, we are definitely one of the cars that can win,” Ferrucci said. Will Power (Team Penske, Chevrolet) is another potential upset candidate.

Defending Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson will also be looking to defend his title. “I don’t think it’s a pressure. I think it’s a privilege to know that you drive for an organization that can provide us with four cars that’s super fast and that we expect to be up front and fight for the win,” Ericsson told the Haverhill Gazette. “I think that’s something to be proud of, and I think all four of us are super excited about this opportunity.”

