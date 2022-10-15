Where to Watch Jackson State vs Bethune-Cookman Football 2022

The Jackson State Tigers (5-0 overall, 3-0 in SWAC) take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-4, 1-1 SWAC) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on October 15.

Jackson State vs Bethune-Cookman Preview

The Tigers still sit undefeated after taking down Alabama State, 26-12, last week. Jackson State is playing incredibly balanced ball, scoring 43.2 points a game on offense while giving up 9.8 points a game on defense.

Sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders is playing well this year, completing 151 of 208 passes for 1,726 yards passing and 17 scores through the air, also adding two rushing TDs. He has thrown for 300 or more yards in four of his five games so far, and has been a huge reason for Jackson State’s recent success.

The Tigers may also be getting a boost on defense soon. Freshman cornerback Travis Hunter returned to practice this week, and it remains to be seen whether Hunter will play against Bethune-Cookman after missing the previous four games. Hunter’s return to practice is a good sign, but Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders remained noncommittal about it.

“Travis practiced today,” Sanders told the Clarion Ledger this week. “He looked good, looked like Travis. We’re going to take our time. We’ll make sure his wind is OK and he’s not showing any signs of limping or uneasiness. I’m not going to say there is a timeline. When we know and he can be all of Travis Hunter, we’re going to let him go.”

Coach Prime and company will be facing a B-CU squad that has lost two in a row, most recently falling to Tennessee State, 41-17, on October 8. Dual threat Wildcats quarterback Jalon Jones went 19 of 34 for 146 yards through the air while also leading the team in rushing with 116 yards and a score on nine carries. He had a nice 67-yard TD scamper in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

B-CU turned the ball over four times in the loss, and it failed to score more than 10 points over the first three quarters, which also didn’t help matters.

Both teams will be squaring off on neutral territory, as Hurricane Ian has prevented the Wildcats from playing on their home field. It’s something B-CU plans to take advantage of.

“It is going to be great for our guys to get the chance to play in a NFL stadium,” Bethune-Cookman head coach Terry Sims said. “It will be very exciting, and it is still a close enough drive up the road for our regular crowds from Daytona to attend. We are looking forward to the opportunity for our team and for our fans.”