How to Watch K-State vs SEMO Football Game Today

The No. 16 ranked Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) will host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, September 2.

K-State vs SEMO Football Preview

Kansas State will kick its season off against an FCS team, which is good news, considering head coach Chris Klieman has a 70-6 overall record throughout his career against FCS opponents.

Still, SEMO is a worthy opponent, and the Wildcats aren’t going to be overlooking them.

“We know this is going to be a really good football game,” Klieman said. “Coach Tuke (Tom Matukewicz) does a great job at SEMO. I’ve known about his program and SEMO for a long time. They’re a playoff team, perennially, in the FCS. They’re probably the best team in the OVC this year. They have really good talent. So, we’ve got to play exceptional football to give ourselves an opportunity to be successful. That’s the key for us. We’ve got to continue to push these young guys because they need to show up and then play well on Saturday.”

K-State finished with a 10-4 overall record (7-2 in the Big-12) last season, putting up just under 33 points a game on offense, while allowing 21.9 points per contest on defense. The Wildcats will be led on offense by quarterback Will Howard, and after losing star running back Deuce Vaughn to the NFL Draft, Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward will take over top rushing duties.

On the other side, the Redhawks finished with a 9-3 record last year, going 5-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Southeast Missouri State averaged 35.6 points per game on offense, while surrendering just under 22 points per contest on the defensive side. SEMO is the favorite to win the OVC conference, something the team did last year.

“We’ve got great leadership,” Matukewicz said. “They will know what to do. It is just do you have the willpower, the courage, and the discipline to do it every day? Anybody can have a good day or a good week, but can you have a good fall camp? Or a good off-season? So far, I feel good about that.”

SEMO forced 16 turnovers as a squad last year, and it’s going to take several huge game-changing plays to beat a behemoth like Kansas State.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.