How to Watch LSU vs Ole Miss Live Stream for Free

The No. 13 ranked LSU Tigers (3-1) head to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford to take on the No. 20 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) on Saturday, September 30.

LSU vs Ole Miss Preview

The Rebels are fresh from their first loss of the season, falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 24-10 last weekend. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart didn’t have his best game, completing 20-of-35 passes for 244 yards, a rushing score and an interception.

Dart didn’t get much help from the ground game, as the Tide held Ole Miss to just 56 yards rushing. The Rebels also committed eight penalties for 69 yards, which didn’t help their cause.

On the other side, the Tigers are coming off a 34-31 win over Arkansas last week. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went 20-29 for 320 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, also rushing for 36 yards. Wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers each had over 130 yards and two TDs apiece, contributing greatly to the team’s offensive output.

After dropping their season opener to a tough Florida State team, LSU has won three in a row and may finally be getting into a groove.

“I think what we’re looking towards is playing with much more maturity and getting our jobs done on a day to day basis,” Tigers head coach Brian Kelly said. “Making sure that transfers onto the field. I think there were times in the Arkansas game where we lost our focus and gave up some plays that were self-inflicted.”

With LSU starting to heat up and the Rebels still feeling the sting of defeat, both teams enter this one on opposite ends of the emotional spectrum. It will be interesting to see which one comes out on top. The Tigers are 2.5 point favorites heading into the game, which promises to be a high scoring one.

“We’re excited to play LSU,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said this week. “These guys are extremely talented, phenomenal looking team. Great O-line, great receivers and quarterback. Running back ran great, and great looking defensive players all over. I’ve always said these two games that happen to be back-to-back, for years in this conference have always been, two on this side at least, where they look like you’re playing NFL teams.”

LSU holds the edge in the all-time series against Ole Miss, 65-41-4. The Tigers won last year’s meeting against the Rebels, 45-20.