How to Watch Memphis vs Missouri Football Game for Free

The Memphis Tigers (3-0) and the Missouri Tigers (3-0) will clash at a neutral site, the Doke at America’s Center, on Saturday, September 23.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Memphis vs Missouri live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Memphis vs Missouri live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPNU is included in the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which is just $31 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Memphis vs Missouri live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Memphis vs Missouri Preview

Memphis is fresh from beating Navy, 28-24, last week. Quarterback Seth Henigan went 25-35 for 218 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while running back Blake Watson led the team in both rushing (10 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown) and receiving (six receptions for 68 yards.

Competition will be much more stiff this week, though.

“Obviously it’s an opportunity as a Group of Five program to put on for who we are and show that we’re just as good as teams in the Power Five and the SEC,” Henigan said this week. “It’ll be a good atmosphere in St. Louis. And that’s all you can ask for as a competitor, as a football player, is the opportunity to prove yourself against a Power Five team and an opportunity to play in front of a great atmosphere.”

On the other side, Missouri is coming off a 30-27 upset win over the Kansas State Wildcats last weekend. Quarterback Brady Cook went 23-of-35 for 356 yards and two TDs in the win. Wideout Luther Burden was on the receiving end of two of those touchdown passes, finishing with 117 yards. The game ended in dramatic fashion, with Harrison Mevis drilling a long field goal as time expired. Kansas State was ranked No. 15 in the nation when Mizzou knocked them off, so the Tigers are riding high — but not too high.

“I think we took advantage of the opportunity that was presented to us,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the win. “But to live in the past is to die in the present. It’s only going to matter if we continue to put our best foot forward this week and focus on this week’s opponent, and we got to move on. You know, it was good. You know, enjoy the moment, be present, but you can’t live in the past.”

Cook, who has been lights out this season, is day to day after hurting his knee in the win, so that will be something to watch. He played through the injury, which he sustained in the second quarter, but he missed time this week to rest it. He’ll be questionable entering this one and likely a game-time decision.

This is Mizzou’s first 3-0 start since the 2018 season, which was the last year of these two teams played each other. Missouri won that game, 65-33. With both teams entering this game at 3-0, the winner could very well earn a ranking in the top 25 next week.