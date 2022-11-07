Where to Watch Murray State vs Saint Louis Basketball 2022

The college basketball season is finally back after seven long months with the season openers on Monday night. One of the most intriguing games is a matchup of mid-major programs with proven track records as Murray State plays on the road at Saint Louis.

Murray State vs Saint Louis Preview

This game features a matchup of two mid-major programs that have a history of producing solid teams. Murray St. is coming off of a great season that saw them go 31-3 and 18-0 in conference play. Their season ended with a loss to Saint Peter’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Saint Louis finished last season with a record of 23-12 and 12-6 in conference play. The Billikens’ season finished with a loss in the first round of the NIT to Northern Iowa.

Murray State lost their top four contributors from last season’s team to either transfer or graduation. Those four players averaged 57.4 of the Racers’ 79.3 points per game last season.

Their top returner is DJ Burns, who averaged 5.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season. Burns is the only contributor from last season’s team that is back and there will be a lot of new faces for the Racers this season.

Murray St. did land three transfers that they hope will make impacts for them this season. Rob Perry comes in from Stetson where he averaged 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season.

They also added Kenny White Jr. from Tennessee Tech, who averaged 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 39.8% from three last season. The Bruins also add JaCobi Wood from Belmont where he averaged 6.3 points and 2.2 assists per game last season.

Saint Louis on the other hand brings back a lot of production from last season as they return their top four scorers. Leading the group is Gibson Jimerson, who averaged 16.3 points while shooting 42% from three.

Also back is Yuri Collins who averaged 11.1 points and dished out 7.9 assists per game last season. Francis Okoro also returns along with his 10.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game last season.

Another key returner for the Billikens is Javonte Perkins, who missed last season but averaged 17.1 points per game last season. The team also landed a key transfer in former Missouri guard Javon Pickett who averaged 11.1 points per game in the SEC last season.

This game will be an interesting early-season measuring stick for both teams. A lot is unknown about Murray St. but they’ll find out what they’ve got quickly against a team like Saint Louis.