How to Watch NCAA Softball Tournament Without Cable 2022

Oklahoma looks to defend its NCAA softball title as the national tournament gets underway on Friday, May 20.

Some tournament games will be televised on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network or ACC Network, while all non-televised games will stream live on ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament game:

Every non-televised game (around 60 of them, all from the regional round) can be watched live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ also includes other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch every non-televised NCAA softball tournament game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on for ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the televised NCAA softball tournament games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are in every one, while ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network are included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the televised NCAA softball tournament games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (will simulcast ABC games), ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all of these channels, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the televised NCAA softball tournament games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the televised NCAA softball tournament games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the televised NCAA softball tournament games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

NCAA Softball Tournament 2022 Preview

Oklahoma, the tournament’s top overall seed for a third-consecutive season , will begin its title defense at home in the Norman, Oklahoma, regional.

“I think they’ve handled it really well,” Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso said in a press conference via Sports Illustrated’s All Sooners. “And I think it’s still new to us because people look at the Big 12 as not a prestigious conference.”

The Sooners (49-2) will face Prairie View A&M (20-28) in the double-elimination tournament on Friday. Minnesota (26-24-1) and Texas A&M (29-26) will meet in the other half of the regional bracket that day.

The 64 teams in the tournament, across 16 regionals, will play their opening games on Friday and elimination games on Saturday and Sunday. Regional champions will advance to the Super Regionals on May 26-29. The eight Super Regionals champions will play in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on June 2-10.

Second-seeded Florida State (52-5) seeks a return to Oklahoma City after coming up short against the Sooners last year. The Seminoles host their regional against Howard (31-22), South Florida (44-14), and Mississippi State (33-24).

“We’re excited. We’ve worked so hard this whole entire season to give us a chance to be home, host in front of our fans, with our families,” FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said on ESPN2 via the Tallahassee Democrat.

Third seed Virginia Tech (41-7) hosts a regional with Kentucky (35-17), Miami (Ohio) (39-15-1), and Saint Francis (Pa.) (37-16). Fourth-seeded Arkansas (44-9) hosts its regional with Oregon (31-17), Wichita State (33-16), and Princeton (27-15-2) coming to town.

Two teams will play close to home in the Los Angeles Regional with No. 5 seed and host UCLA (43-8) and Loyola Marymount (36-15). Ole Miss (39-17) and Grand Canyon (38-14) will also play in that regional.

Sixth seed Alabama (41-11) hosts another 40-win team in Murray State (40-16-1) for regional competition. Chattanooga (29-25) and Stanford (36-19) will also play in the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Oklahoma State (41-12), the seventh seed, also hosts another 40-game winner in Nebraska (40-14) for regional play. North Texas (35-14) and Fordham (30-20) will also play in the Stillwater Regional.

Eighth seed Arizona State (39-9) faces Cal State Fullerton (36-20), LSU (34-21), and San Diego State (37-14) in the Tempe Regional. Ninth-seeded Northwestern (40-10) hosts its regional in Evanston, Illinois, against Oakland (26-15), Notre Dame (39-10), and McNeese (38-19).

Tenth-seeded Clemson hosts a 45-win Louisiana at Lafayette squad (45-11) for regional play along with UNCW (32-13) and Auburn (39-15). Eleventh seed Tennessee (39-16) hosts three 30-win teams in Ohio State (35-15), Oregon State (33-19), and Campbell (37-17) for regional action.

Twelfth seed Duke (41-8) hosts the Durham regional against UMBC (31-10), Liberty (43-16), and Georgia (40-16). Thirteenth-seeded Washington (35-15) has its regional in Seattle with Texas (38-17-1), Weber State (38-10), and Lehigh (30-18-1).

Florida, the No. 14 seed, hosts its regional against Wisconsin (28-19), Georgia Tech (37-16), and Canisius (32-16). Both Missouri (32-14), the No. 15 seed, and Missouri State (27-18) will play in their home state for the Columbia Regional. Arizona (33-20) and Illinois (34-20) round that regional. Central Florida (46-12), the No. 16 seed, will host its regional in Orlando against Villanova (32-22), South Dakota State (40-11), and Michigan (36-16).

NCAA Tournament Schedule & Matchups

Regionals May 20-22

Four team in each regional will play for spots in the super regionals. Games 1 and 2 all on Friday. Games 3-7 on Saturday and Sunday.

Norman (Okla.) Regional

Game 1: Minnesota (26-24-1) vs. Texas A&M (29-26), 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1 seed Oklahoma (49-2) vs. Prairie View A&M (20-28), 7:30 p.m.

Orlando Regional

Game 1: South Dakota St. (40-11) vs. Michigan (36-16), 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Villanova (32-22) vs. No. 16 seed UCF* (46-12), 6 p.m.

Evanston (Ill.) Regional

Game 1: Notre Dame (39-10) vs. McNeese (38-19), 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 9 seed Northwestern (40-10) vs. Oakland (26-15), 4:30 p.m.

Tempe (Ariz.) Regional

Game 1: LSU (34-21) vs. San Diego State (37-14), 8 p.m.

Game 2: Cal State Fullerton (36-20) vs. No. 8 seed Arizona State (39-9), 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional

Game 1: Ole Miss (39-17) vs. Loyola Marymount (36-15), 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Grand Canyon (38-14) vs. No. 5 seed UCLA (43-8), 10 p.m.

Durham (N.C.) Regional

Game 1: Liberty (43-16) vs. Georgia (40-16), noon

Game 2: UMBC (31-10) vs. No. 12 seed Duke (41-8), 2:30 p.m.

Seattle Regional

Game 1: Weber State (38-10) vs. Texas (38-17-1), 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Lehigh (30-18-1) vs. No. 13 seed Washington (35-15), 8 p.m.

Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional

Game 1: Princeton (27-15-2) vs. No. 4 seed Arkansas (44-9), 6 p.m.

Game 2: Oregon (31-17) vs. Wichita State (33-16), 8:30 p.m.

Blacksburg (Va.) Regional

Game 1: Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) (37-16) vs. No. 3 seed Virginia Tech (41-7), 2 p.m.

Game 2: Miami (OH) (39-15-1) vs. Kentucky (35-17), 4:30 p.m.

Gainesville (Fla.) Regional

Game 1: Wisconsin (28-19) vs. Georgia Tech (37-16), 2 p.m.

Game 2: Canisius (32-16) vs. No. 14 seed Florida (43-16), 4:30 p.m.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional

Game 1: Oregon State (33-19) vs. Ohio State (35-15), 4 p.m.

Game 2: Campbell (37-17) vs. No. 11 seed Tennessee (39-16), 6:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional

Game 1: vs. Chattanooga (29-25) vs. No. 6 seed Alabama (41-11), 4 p.m.

Game 2: Murray State (40-16-1) vs. Stanford (36-19), 6:30 p.m.

Stillwater (Okla.) Regional

Game 1: North Texas (35-14) vs. Nebraska (40-14), 6 p.m.

Game 2: Fordham (30-20) vs. No. 7 seed Oklahoma State (41-12), 8:30 p.m.

Clemson (S.C.) Regional

Game 1: UNCW (32-13) vs. No. 10 seed Clemson (39-15), noon

Game 2: University of Louisiana at Lafayette (45-11) vs. Auburn (39-15), 2:30 p.m.

Columbia (Mo.) Regional

Game 1: Missouri State (27-18) vs. No. 15 seed Missouri* (32-14) — 2 p.m.

Game 2: Arizona (33-20) vs. Illinois (34-20) — 4:30 p.m.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional

Game 1: South Florida (44-14) vs. Mississippi State (33-24), 6 p.m.

Game 2: Howard (31-22) vs. No. 2 seed Florida St. (52-5), 8:30 p.m.

Super Regionals May 26-29

Regional champions will square off at eight different sites

Women’s College World Series June 2-10

Eight regional champions will meet for the NCAA crown in Oklahoma City