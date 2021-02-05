How to Watch Super Bowl 2021 Without Cable for Free

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team with home-field advantage in the Super Bowl, as they play host to Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. You can watch a live stream of the game on the CBS Sports app or CBS Sports website, but it’s unclear if that stream will also have the commercials or halftime show.

Here are some other ways you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs without cable for free, with all options guaranteed to have pre-game coverage, Super Bowl commercials and the halftime show:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Super Bowl LV Preview

The final game of the NFL season has arrived and there are storylines aplenty as the Buccaneers and Chiefs face off on Sunday.

Foremost is Tom Brady making it back to the Super Bowl for a 10th time, seeking his 7th championship. But this time is very different. Not only is Brady 43 years old, but he’s wearing different colors this time. After two decades with the Patriots, Brady signed with the Buccaneers in the offseason, with the Super Bowl being the goal. He even brought his old buddy TE Rob Gronkowski out of retirement for another run at a title.

“It’s been a long process for the whole team and today was just a great team effort,” Brady said Sunday. “We played sporadically a little bit, but the defense came up huge and we’re gonna need it again in a couple weeks. I know it’s a big game coming up but we get to enjoy this for a little bit and then get ready to go against whoever we play. It’s gonna be a great game.”

There will be 25,000 fans in the stadium in Tampa Bay for the first game hosted by a Super Bowl team.

“So many teams don’t get a chance ’cause they don’t get to host the Super Bowl in their stadium,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said. “It was obviously the goal of ours to start this season, but getting to the Super Bowl wasn’t what our goal is. Our goal is to win it.”

On the other sideline are the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, the defending Super Bowl champions. Kansas City is looking to become the first repeat Super Bowl champion since the Patriots — led by Brady — did it from 2003-04.

“This is why you play the game. I’m trying to get in the Hall of Fame, one day. When I retire, I want to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This is the reason you play the game. I want to retire with like six or seven rings,” Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said.

“When you won a ring, that changes the perspective of things. It makes you feel like you’ve achieved something in the game, other than personal stats.”

It’s hard to not talk about the matchup between Brady and Mahomes — two quarterbacks that could end up as the center of the “Greatest of All-Time” debate.

“He’s the same way I am,” Mahomes said. “He’s going to leave everything he has on the field every single time he’s out there. He doesn’t care what it takes. He doesn’t care if he has to throw for 400 yards or if he has to throw for 100 yards. He wants to win. I feel like I have the same mentality. I just want to win no matter what happens or how it happens.”

The Chiefs are currently 3-point favorites for the game.