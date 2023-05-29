How to Watch ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Season 31 Without Cable

Season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” which features Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as the head coaches, premieres on Tuesday, May 30.

The show (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 31:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Ultimate Fighter” live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Ultimate Fighter” live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch the show streaming online:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include every episode live and on-demand, plus it has dozens of live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch “The Ultimate Fighter” live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Ultimate Fighter” live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Ultimate Fighter” live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don’t have that.

‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Season 31 Preview

This season of the show, which has been dubbed “Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler,” will feature coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Both fighters are set to square off in late 2023, with the announcement of the time and date of their bout coming at some point during the series.

This will be McGregor’s first foray back into the UFC world since he suffered a fractured tibia while fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor was also a coach on the show back in 2015, and he says he is planning on doing an even better job this time around.

“I’ll certainly add to what I’ve learned since that time,” McGregor told UFC.com. “Also, it’ll be different because I’ll be getting involved in the practice my own self, as where the last time, I was coming out of a heavy bout with a gash on the eye; I had just won the featherweight world title. This time, I’m beginning to build into my own camp, so it’s going to be good all around.”

This season will focus on lightweight (155 lbs.) and bantamweight (135 lbs.) fighters exclusively. The winner will earn the title of Ultimate Fighter while also snagging a six-figure contract from UFC. The winning coach will also get bragging rights heading into the fall bout.

“I got eight heartbeats on my team. Eight athletes who I have the opportunity and the blessing to coach and I’m not going to take it lightly,” Chandler said. “Some who get their one last shot to make it into the UFC and some who have been looking at the bright lights from afar and now they get their opportunity. This is on ESPN the network for twelve episodes straight.”

Here’s a look at the names, ages and records of the fighters who will be competing this season, via ESPN:

MEN’S BATAMWEIGHT (135 lbs.)

Mando Gutierrez | 26 | 8-2 | East Lansing, Mich.

Trevor Wells | 27 | 8-3 | Temecula, Calif.

Carlos Vera | 35 | 12-3 | Falls Church, Vir.

Rico DiSciullo | 36 | 11-2 | Somerville, Mass.

Cody Gibson | 35 | 19-8 | San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

Timur Valiev | 32 | 18-3 | Moscow, Russia

Hunter Azure | 30 | 10-3 | Phoenix, Ariz.

Brad Katona | 31 | 12-2 | Dublin, Ireland

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 lbs.)